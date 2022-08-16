Pelican State Credit Union announced Central Private High School graduate Anna Dale and Liberty Magnet High School graduate Alaijah Carr are each $1,000 scholarship winners for Pelican's 2022 Team Pelican Scholarship Program.
The scholarship program is a benefit for the credit union's youth savings account members. Finalists are selected by parish and on the basis of their academic achievements, heart for service displayed in their community and the inspirational goals they’ve set for themselves. Pelican State awarded $14,000 in college scholarships in 2022 to graduating high school seniors.
Dale won the Team Pelican Scholarship for East Baton Rouge Parish. Carr was the winner of the Pelican Perseverance award out of all the entries in the state.
While at Central Private High School, Dale was a member of National Beta Club, National Honors Society, National Art Honors Society, Fellowship of Christian Athletes and Student Council. Volunteer efforts included Harvest Manor and Morning Glory Shelter.
Carr was a member of Student Council while at Liberty Magnet High School, as well as Explorer Club and Hype Nation. Volunteer efforts included Baton Rouge General Hospital, Living Faith Christian Center and Hope Cares of Louisiana.
This fall, Dale plans to attend Southeastern Louisiana University to study marketing, and Carr plans to attend LSU at Alexandria to study criminal justice.