The following people were booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison or issued a summons by the Zachary Police Department for April 25-May 2:
Anderson, Stefanie: 46, 1555 Mount Pleasant Road, Zachary, fugitive warrant.
Anderson, Stefanie: 46, 1555 Mount Pleasant Road, Zachary, remaining after forbidden, theft.
Dorman, Wendi: 33, 24969 Raven Drive, Denham Springs, failure to appear in court on outstanding bench warrants.
Dorsey, Latasha: 37, 7086 Lakeland Drive, Zachary, theft.
Dunn, Tyler: 18, 6008 Dutton Ave., Baton Rouge, fugitive warrant.
Ford, Gregory: 55, 13388 Clark Drive, Baker, failure to appear in court on outstanding bench warrants.
Givens, Joshua: 34, 11926 Catalina Ave., Baton Rouge, failure to appear in court on outstanding bench warrants.
Grzych, Brad: 41, 2502 Main St., Baker, failure to appear in court on outstanding bench warrants.
Hoda, Melissa: 37, 22260 Sand Trap Road, Zachary, theft.
Jackson, Quentin: 39, 7415 Main St., Zachary, failure to appear in court on outstanding bench warrants.
Snowden, Jimmie: 55, 20110 Reames Road, Zachary, theft.
Spears, Willie: 59, 5013 Tristen Ave., Baker, theft.
Turner, Terrell: 21, 23331 Old Scenic Highway, Zachary, possession of marijuana.
Weathford, Kimberley: 49, 11195 Caddo Drive, Denham Springs, simple criminal damage to property.