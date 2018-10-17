Musical Thursdays
Rocktober will provide live music on Thursdays through the end of the month at the outdoor plaza between Bistro Byronz and Lit Pizza.
The Michael Foster Project is on tap Thursday, Oct. 18, and the Anteeks will play Oct. 25. Both shows are from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Meet the candidates
A candidate forum will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 18, at the Baker Municipal Center. All candidates who serve Baker at the local and state levels are invited to attend. This event is being sponsored by Main Street Pilot, Rotary, Beacon, Lions Club, DELTA, Civic Pride and other organizations in Baker.
Blood drives
Anvil Attachments in Slaughter is hosting a community Blood Drive from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Oct 18. The bloodmobile will be parked in front of its facility at 261 La. Highway 19. Anyone in the community is welcome to stop by.
Lane Regional Medical Center is holding a blood drive from 6:45 a.m. to 8 p.m., Oct. 26, inside the Staff Development Classroom, near the hospital cafeteria. To schedule an appointment, visit https://www.volunteersignup.org/KM9KW or call (225) 658-4574.
Art Crawl volunteers needed
The Fall Art Crawl in downtown Zachary is Oct. 26. Sponsors need volunteers to work one-hour shifts at 6 p.m., 7 pm. or 8 pm. Volunteers can staff the information table at the Train Depot, check IDs for the wine tasting at the Gazebo or collect garbage around the route.
Also, a cleanup crew is needed from 9 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. to pick up trash boxes and signs; take down the RACZ tent and table to be stored at the Chamber; and pick up all extension cords.
Email taylor@zacharychamber.com or smvarnadore1@gmail.com with with your time and task preferences.
Normandy support
The Zachary High School Junior ROTC will hold a chicken dinner fundraiser Oct. 28. Dinners are $8 each and will be available between the Police Station and the City Hall Annex beginning at 11 a.m. For information or to purchase tickets, call Maj. Les Martin at (225) 658-739. Walk-ups are welcome but presold tickets are encouraged.
The event is to raise money to send cadets to Normandy, France, for the 75th anniversary of D-Day, the invasion of France to free Europe from Hitler's occupation in World War II. The cadets will be leaving June 2019.
The group also has a Gofundme page for donations. Visit www.gofundme.com/ZHS75DDay.
Basketball in Baker
The Baker basketball League is registering for the 2019 season. Games begin in January and are played at Baker-area gyms. Registration is $300 a team with discounts for early registration and multiteam discounts. Visit www.bakerareasports.org to register.
Fundraisers set
On Oct. 26, CrossFit Zachary is holding Barbells for Boobs at the Zachary Fire Station. The organization provides tests and checkups for women who can't afford them. CrossFit members will be on hand from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. to perform a fitness maneuver for donations. For example, $10 may purchase 10 push-ups. The goal is $2,500.
The Slaughter Civic Club is having its annual Slaughter Fest from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday on the Town Walk near Slaughter Town Hall, La. Highway 19, Slaughter. Activities include craft and food vendors; a children’s game area; a chance to meet and have a photo taken with the Cheyenne Procell, who is from Slaughter and is World’s Junior Teen Miss Louisiana Tourism 2018 and World’s Miss Tourism Princess 2019; bands and entertainment, including Mark Knaps; a dunking booth; and door prizes.
Love a black dog
Must Luv Dogs is offering half off adoption fees for all of its black dogs through Oct. 21. Visit the group's Facebook page for information.
Palliative care seminar
Lane Regional Medical Center and Hospice of Baton Rouge will host a free seminar, ‘Navigating Palliative Care’, from noon to 3 p.m. Nov. 6, in the third-floor conference room at Lane Diagnostic Center, 6550 Main Street, Zachary. Lunch is included. Registration is requested. Call (225) 658-4573 or email kmiller@lanermc.org.
The seminar will highlight the goals of palliative care and hospice care, and how these types of care can assist with symptom control in the home and prevent hospital readmissions. CEUs for social workers will be offered. Presentations will be made by Guido DeJesus, M.D., of Hospice of Baton Rouge; and Auldyn Hirschey, NP-C, of Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center.
Baker chamber awards
The Baker Chamber of Commerce will hold its awards banquet on Oct. 25. Networking and a silent auction will run from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., and the program starts at 7 p.m. The event is at the Baker Municipal Auditorium and features attorney Tony Clayton as speaker and radio personality Kerwin Fealing as master of ceremonies. Tickets are $30 and tables are $250.