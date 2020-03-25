The following people were booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison or issued a summons by the Zachary Police Department on March 12-18:
Banks, Oscar: 37, 3155 Washington Ave., Baton Rouge, failure to appear in court on outstanding bench warrants.
Garner, Labin: 65, 5157 La. 19, Zachary, first-degree rape/aggravated, contributing delinquency of a juvenile.
Johnson, Kennysha: 25, 2560 Arbutus Ave., Baton Rouge, failure to appear in court on outstanding bench warrants.
Lea, Justin: 21, 2607 Meadow Wood Drive, Slaughter, fugitive warrants.
Lea, Justin: 21, 2607 Meadow Wood Drive, Slaughter, resisting an officer, possession of marijuana.
Washington, Billie: 37, 477 W. Plains Road, Zachary, failure to appear in court on outstanding bench warrants.
Williams, Jerammane: 26, 4709 Avenue Z, Zachary, resisting an officer, criminal trespassing.
Wright, Aaron: 24, 260 Sharp Road, No. 64, Baton Rouge, criminal damage to property.