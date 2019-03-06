The following people were booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison or issued a summons by the Zachary Police Department from Feb. 14 to 21:

Basnaw, Lisa: 25, 3678 Cypress Park Drive, Zachary, failure to appear in court on outstanding bench warrants.

Brown, Corey: 24, 9554 Spike Ridge Ave., Zachary, failure to appear in court on outstanding bench warrants.

Burke, Shelby: 23, 6145 Rolling Acres Drive, Baker, failure to appear in court on outstanding bench warrants.

Campbell, Lydia: 33, 1707 Lobdell Ave., Baton Rouge, failure to appear in court on outstanding bench warrants.

Cavalier, Diamond: 19, 8076 Carver Road, St. Francisville, possession of marijuana.

Davis, James: 30, 3203 Singletary Drive, Baker, failure to appear in court on outstanding bench warrants.

Ennis, Edderick: 29, 6388 Maple St., Zachary, failure to appear in court on outstanding bench warrants.

Erwin, Michael: 47, 1024 E. Lakeview Drive, Baton Rouge, failure to appear in court on outstanding bench warrants.

James, Johnas: 65, 4684 Avenue D, Zachary, theft, two counts of failure to appear in court on outstanding bench warrants.

Leonard, Kentron: 20, 10642 Stone Pine Drive, Central, disturbing the peace.

Lewis, Kameron: 17, 8921 Reserve Oak Ave., Zachary, indecent behavior with a juvenile.

Moore, Denzel: 23, 9723 W. Darryl Parkway, Baton Rouge, failure to appear in court on outstanding bench warrants.

Murphy, Marisol: 26, 417 W. Skyeview Road, Fairfax, Oklahoma, theft.

Randolf, Walter: 29, 2825 75th Ave., Baton Rouge, possession of marijuana.

Stampley, Georgia: 35, 9514 Bank St., Clinton, failure to appear in court on outstanding bench warrants.

Stanley, Rebecca: 38, 4118 Carter St., Jackson, failure to appear in court on outstanding bench warrants.

Sykes, Richard: 24, 2609 N. Magnolia St., Baker, domestic abuse battery, simple criminal damage to property.

Vessel, Linda: 38, 280 Mount Pleasant Road, Zachary, theft.

Wilkerson, Frank: 61, 4679 Avenue D, Zachary, theft.

Young, Michelle: 36, 11461 Plank St., Baton Rouge, battery of emergency room personnel.

