The following people were booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison or issued a summons by the Zachary Police Department from Feb. 14 to 21:
Basnaw, Lisa: 25, 3678 Cypress Park Drive, Zachary, failure to appear in court on outstanding bench warrants.
Brown, Corey: 24, 9554 Spike Ridge Ave., Zachary, failure to appear in court on outstanding bench warrants.
Burke, Shelby: 23, 6145 Rolling Acres Drive, Baker, failure to appear in court on outstanding bench warrants.
Campbell, Lydia: 33, 1707 Lobdell Ave., Baton Rouge, failure to appear in court on outstanding bench warrants.
Cavalier, Diamond: 19, 8076 Carver Road, St. Francisville, possession of marijuana.
Davis, James: 30, 3203 Singletary Drive, Baker, failure to appear in court on outstanding bench warrants.
Ennis, Edderick: 29, 6388 Maple St., Zachary, failure to appear in court on outstanding bench warrants.
Erwin, Michael: 47, 1024 E. Lakeview Drive, Baton Rouge, failure to appear in court on outstanding bench warrants.
James, Johnas: 65, 4684 Avenue D, Zachary, theft, two counts of failure to appear in court on outstanding bench warrants.
Leonard, Kentron: 20, 10642 Stone Pine Drive, Central, disturbing the peace.
Lewis, Kameron: 17, 8921 Reserve Oak Ave., Zachary, indecent behavior with a juvenile.
Moore, Denzel: 23, 9723 W. Darryl Parkway, Baton Rouge, failure to appear in court on outstanding bench warrants.
Murphy, Marisol: 26, 417 W. Skyeview Road, Fairfax, Oklahoma, theft.
Randolf, Walter: 29, 2825 75th Ave., Baton Rouge, possession of marijuana.
Stampley, Georgia: 35, 9514 Bank St., Clinton, failure to appear in court on outstanding bench warrants.
Stanley, Rebecca: 38, 4118 Carter St., Jackson, failure to appear in court on outstanding bench warrants.
Sykes, Richard: 24, 2609 N. Magnolia St., Baker, domestic abuse battery, simple criminal damage to property.
Vessel, Linda: 38, 280 Mount Pleasant Road, Zachary, theft.
Wilkerson, Frank: 61, 4679 Avenue D, Zachary, theft.
Young, Michelle: 36, 11461 Plank St., Baton Rouge, battery of emergency room personnel.