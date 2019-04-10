Beards win
The Zachary Police Department held a Facebook poll asking residents if police officers should be allowed to continue to sport beards that were originally allowed in exchange for a donation to the food pantry.
The final tally was 91% of respondents saying yes to facial hair. The department also reported in the Facebook comments that in response to the poll, residents have dropped off food for the food pantry.
No word on if the police chief has decided to change the policy on facial hair.
Youth softball registration open
Register now for youth softball at Zachary Youth Park. The league age of the player is determined by the player's age on December 31, 2018. Registration is $70 and ends Thursday, April 18. Register at securepayment.link/cityofzacharyrecreation/.
Age groups include:
8U: Coaches pitch for ages 6-8
10U: Fast pitch for ages 9-10
12U: Fast pitch for ages 11-12
16U: Fast pitch for ages 13-16
Egg hunt
A free Baker Citywide East Egg Hunt and Family Fun Day is from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday at Advantage Charter Academy, 14740 Plank Road. Activities for all ages available. More than 3,000 eggs will be hidden. Door prizes, circus tickets, face painting, games, food and music are slated. For information, contact Matthew Robinson III at (225) 317-5984.
5K walk and run set
A Power 5K Walk and Run: A Race to end child sexual abuse is planned for 8 a.m. April 27 at Baker City Park. Registration is $15. Participants are asked to wear a blue shirt on race day. Register online at powerwalkrun.eventbrite.com.
Summer activities
Plains Presbyterian Church will host SUMMER SEAQUEST from 9 a.m. until noon June 10-14 at 22929 Old Scenic Highway, Zachary. Children age 4 through the sixth grade are invited to attend. Children turn 4 by Sept. 30 to attend. Visit the church website at www.churchattheplains.org to register online.
Ducks Unlimited banquet
The Zachary Chapter of Ducks Unlimited is hosting its annual banquet from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. May 3 at The Pointe at Americana. Tickets can be purchased in advance online at www.ducks.org/louisiana/events/58109/zachary-dinner or by contacting Barry Hanks at (225) 572-1886. Tickets will be available at the door.
Live at the Gazebo
Big River Express, a 15-member swamp pop, R&B and soul band, will play from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday as part of the Downtown Live at the Gazebo series.
The circus is coming
The Kelly Miller circus will be performing at 2 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. Saturday at Baker City Park, 3325 Groom Road.
Shred away
The Bank of Zachary is holding a free shred day from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at the main office, 4743 Main St., Zachary. Documents with staples, paper clips and binder clips are accepted. Plastic three-rings binders, hardback books, CDs, DVDs and tapes are not accepted.
Egg hunt
Zachary Police Association 838 will hold its first Easter Eggstravganza from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday at 1250 Meeting St. in the Americana Subdivision. Food vendors, inflatables, face painting, games, the bunny and a photographer will be available.