The following people were booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison by the Baker Police Department for April 17 to May 2:
Anthony, Teresa: 46, 26384 Wax Road, Denham Springs, criminal trespass, theft, fugitive East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office.
Arbuthnot, Gerald: 29, 286 Whitaker Road, Centreville, Mississippi, remand of Baker City Court.
Brown, Desmond: 27, 3714 Beech St., Baton Rouge, bench warrants for Baker City Court.
Collins, Derrick: 43, 4410 Burgess Drive, Baker, bench warrants for Baker City Court.
Culberson, Shannon: 46, 5773 Lemonwood St., Baton Rouge, bench warrants for Baker City Court.
David, Kayla: 36, 474 La. 15, Rayville, theft, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance.
Dion, Christopher: 29, 11109 Hemlock Court, Denham Springs, theft of a firearm.
Engles, John: 44, 13230 Black Trap Ave., Baton Rouge, bench warrants for Baker City Court, fugitive from East Baton Rouge.
Farmer, Delarryn: 20, 12704 New Castle Ave., Baton Rouge, battery of a dating partner.
Flot, Randy: 38, 12322 N. Englewood Drive, Baton Rouge, bench warrants for Baker City Court.
Ford, Thomas: 37, 1140 Shilo Drive, Baker, bench warrants for Baker City Court.
Hammond, David: 55, 6115 La. 19, Zachary, bench warrants for Baker City Court.
Henderson, Roneisha: 26, 4541 East Dayton Court, Baton Rouge, bench warrants for Baker City Court.
Hoyt, Wayland: 48, 707 W. Magnolia Road, Baker, bench warrants for Baker City Court.
Hyde, Clayborn: 41, 40005 Applewood St., Denham Springs, bank fraud, monetary instrument abuse, identity theft.
Janes, Michael: 36, 650 Day Drive, Baker, bench warrants for Baker City Court.
Jarrells, Joseph: 32, 18733 Samuels Road, Lot 223, Zachary, vagrancy, two fugitive warrants from Zachary Police Department.
Malafefou, June: 24, 5778 Richmond Ave., Baton Rouge, theft, two counts of battery of a police officer, simple criminal damage to property, resisting an officer.
McCullam, Jasmine: 33, 7713 Anderson Ave., Baton Rouge, felony theft, entry or remaining after forbidden, bench warrant from Baker City Court.
Moore, Joshua: 29, 5350 Groom Road, Baker, two counts of possession with intent to distribute to Schedule I, possession of drug paraphernalia, improper supervision of a juvenile.
Shaw, Brett: 48, 6688 E. Monarch Ave., Baton Rouge, resisting by force or violence, remaining after being forbidden.
Tarver, Jacky: 42, 7956 Lower Zachary Road, Zachary, bench warrants for Baker City Court.
Tate, Deondre: 28, 2913 Iroquois St., Baton Rouge, bench warrants for Baker City Court.
Williams, Bryan: 27, 5812 Nashville Ave., Baton Rouge, bench warrants for Baker City Court.