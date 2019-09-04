The following people were booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison or issued a summons by the Zachary Police Department Aug. 22-29:
Anderson, Darius: 25, 9943 W. Feliciana Parkway, St. Francisville, simple burglary, theft.
Belt, Angela: 36, 130 Crochet St., Morganza, distribution of Schedule II drugs, possession of legend drug, possession of drug paraphernalia, taillamps required, driving under suspension.
Brown, Teci: 39, 4091 David St., Zachary, theft.
Davis, Ronald: 21, 18797 Pride Baywood Road, Greenwell Springs, failure to appear in court on outstanding bench warrants.
Diez, Michael: 55, 2777 Rush St., Slaughter, hit-and-run.
Dinecola, Emily: 29, 4091 David St., Zachary, theft.
Guy, Christopher: 22, 6502 E. Myrtle Drive, Zachary, obscenity.
Maloid, Michaelnesha: 22, 12646 Canterbury Drive, Baton Rouge, remanded in custody by court.
Paul, Anthony: 55, 1456 E. Flanacher Road, Zachary, failure to appear on outstanding bench warrants.
Quick, David: 30, 39715 Amy Benton Lane, Pine Grove, failure to appear on outstanding bench warrants.
Shaw, Cassidy: 39, 8409 Shaffett Lane, Ethel, failure to appear in court on outstanding bench warrants.
Smith, Earl: 49, 859 Versgilles Drive, Baton Rouge, possession of marijuana, driving under suspension.
Smith, Nefrititi: 39, 17851 Plank Road, Zachary, theft, resisting an officer, bench warrant.
Tillman, Desmond: 34, 3966 Nelson St., Zachary, simple burglary, theft.
Vancel, Billy: 32, 8114 Muscadine Lane, St. Francisville, aggravated assault, reckless operation of vehicle.