BAKER — Parents of students in the Baker School System, teachers and employees will receive information next week regarding district policies related to coronavirus and other infectious diseases, schools superintendent Herman Brister told the school board Tuesday night.
School district officials will meet with state and local officials Friday regarding the policies and distribute the information after that, he said.
Baker School Board members were also given information regarding rules the school system already has in place regarding sickness among employees and students.
In an unrelated matter, the school board voted 3-1 to adopt a time clock policy for overtime-eligible, nonexempt employees.
Currently, all Baker school district employees use the same method to record their hours: a sign in/sign out sheet, which is in compliance with state law, school board attorney Winston DeCuir said at the board’s January meeting.
The time clocks were donated by the Coleman Consulting Group, which the district hired in July to assist with seeking funds for rebuilding Baker High.
“This time clock policy was not brought before the board for approval," board member Elaine Davis said at Tuesday's meeting. "The superintendent was ordered to bring it before us. It’s an insult to us for a fundraiser to bring this before us,” referring to the Coleman Group's donation. “This happened because one person complained. Why single out one group of employees because of a conversation in a grocery store?”
“It was not in a grocery store and the superintendent did agree to this. It was discussed with the superintendent and the attorney (DeCuir),” board member Shona Boxie countered.
Voting in favor of the measure were Boxie, Sharlous Booker and Vanessa Parker.
Davis voted against the motion and Joyce Burges asked to be recused from the vote, saying she thought time clocks “wouldn’t make any difference.”
After the meeting, Brister said the time clock policy will help with accountability. He said he couldn’t comment on whether any specific incidents or problems led to the change.
Employees required to use the time clocks under the new policy include custodians, food service workers, secretaries and clerks.
In another matter, the board approved the school calendar for the 2020-21 school year. The new calendar eliminates the split schedule used the previous two years under which Baker Middle, Baker Heights Elementary and Bakerfield Elementary started earlier in the fall, giving those students extra instructional time.
The split schedule was eliminated as a result of a cost-benefit analysis, Brister explained.
All district schools will begin the 2020-21 school year on Aug. 5, 2020.