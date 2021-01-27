BAKER — Mayor Darnell Waites has announced the addition of Angela Machen, a Baker resident, as the new city administrative officer.
Machen began as a research scientist at Tulane School of Public Health and Tropical Medicine where she earned her doctorate in environmental health, risk assessment and regulatory toxicology. Her master’s degree is in environmental health management with a concentration in epidemiology and community health.
Machen's community involvement and service is wide ranging. She has been involved with Community Against Drugs and Violence and minority mentorship programs. Then, she was appointed by Gov. Bobby Jindal and Gov. John Bel Edwards as a commissioner at the Port of Greater Baton Rouge and the Amite River Basin Drainage and Water Conservation District. In these capacities, she held offices of treasurer, secretary and president and has been involved in governing the assignment of leases, cooperative endeavor agreements with government and community stakeholders, as well as formulating strategic plans while serving on the executive, engineering, community policing, finance, community engagement and foreign trade Zone committees. She has also served as a community adviser for EXXONMobile, EcoServices, Honeywell and Solvay Rhodia.
Most recently, she has served as chief executive officer of the Baton Rouge African American Museum, which was founded by her late mother, Sadie Roberts-Joseph. She is the mother of two children, both of whom attended East Baton Rouge and Baker public schools then went on to graduate from Ivy League universities.
Machen said, "I keep focused by reminding myself of Margaret Mead who said 'a small group of thoughtful, committed citizens can change the world; indeed, it is the only thing that ever has.'"