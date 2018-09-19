Wellness fair set at Lane
Lane Regional Medical Center will host the United Healthcare Resource & Wellness Fair from 10 a.m. to noon Sept. 27. The event will be held in the third-floor conference room at the Lane Medical Plaza and Outpatient Diagnostic Center located at 6550 Main St. in Zachary.
Buffalo Festival
The annual Buffalo Festival in the Park is Friday and Saturday. Vendor booths open at 5 p.m. Friday. Live music starts at 5:30 p.m. Friday with the Total Control Band at 7 p.m. with N'Tune. King of the Wings cook-off is also Friday.
Lineup for the parade is at 9 a.m. Saturday, which starts at 10 a.m. An opening ceremony and booths will open at 11 a.m. A talent show is at 11:30 a.m. The Rouge Band plays at 2 p.m., and a car show starts at the same time. Mr. LaidBack and da Soul Band play at 5 p.m.
Video games, laser tag and train rides will be available.
Colors and cook-off
The Zachary Color Run, hosted by Northwestern Middle School, is 8 a.m. Oct. 27 at 1110 Americana Blvd., Zachary. Register by Oct. 12. The Lane Regional Medical Center annual Red Hot Chili Cook-off also will be held at the event. The run supports the Zachary High competition cheerleaders and the Northwestern Middle cheerleaders and Dazzlers. Visit Facebook for information.
Photo exhibit
The Community of Baker Second Photographers Exhibition is at 2:30 p.m. Sunday at the Baker Branch Library. Light refreshments will be served.
Register to vote at library branches
The Registrar of Voters Office will recognize Voter Registration Week, Sept. 24-28, with a registration drive.
People can register or update their registration online at www.geauxvote.com or in person at the Registrar of Voters Office. Also, during the week, the registrar's office will visit parish library branches from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.
- On Sept. 25, registration will be available at the Central Branch Library, 11260 Joor Road; and Zachary Branch Library, 1900 Church St.
- On Sept. 27, registration will be available at Pride-Chaneyville Branch Library, 13600 Pride-Port Hudson Road; and Greenwell Springs Road Regional Branch Library, 11300 Greenwell Springs Road.
- On Sept. 28, registration will be available at Baker Branch Library, 3501 Groom Road.
Applicants need to bring valid identification that establishes identity, age and residency. To vote in the Nov. 6 election, the last day to register in person is Oct. 9. Online registration ends Oct. 16.
Early voting will be held Oct. 23-20.
Honoring your pets
St. Patrick's Episcopal Church is holding its annual Blessing of the Pets from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 6 at Petsense, 5875 Main St., Zachary. Everyone is invited to bring their pet — live, photos or stuffed animals can be included. A pet bed will be raffled at 2 p.m.
Skeet fundraiser
The Zachary Chamber of Commerce is hosting a skeet shoot at 1 p.m. Sept. 30 at Bridgeview Gun Club. Registration prices increase after Tuesday. Lunch is provided, but participants need to bring their own gun and shells. Visit the chamber's Facebook page for information and an entry form.