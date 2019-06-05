The following people were booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison by the Baker Police Department for May 15-30:
Augustus, George: 53, 11184 Downey Road, Greenwell Springs, fugitive warrant from East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office.
Bell, Rozea: 26, 5346 Enterprise St., Baton Rouge, bench warrants for Baker City Court.
Blount, Byron: 32, 6822 Merrydale Ave., Baton Rouge, bench warrants for Baker City Court.
Brouilette, Nicholas: 26, 13850 Leanne Drive, Baton Rouge, bench warrants for Baker City Court.
Carroll, Alexis: 34, 7939 Jefferson Highway, Apt. B102, Baton Rouge, bench warrants for Baker City Court.
Carter, Cassidy: 18, 6751 Royal Oaks Court, Zachary, domestic abuse with child endangerment.
Carter, Helen: 40, 2553 70th St., Baton Rouge, bench warrants for Baker City Court.
Coleman, Lionel: 36, 4611 Greenwood Lane, Baker, battery of a dating partner/strangulation, home invasion, simple battery, intentional exposure to AIDS/HIV.
Crockett, Keon: 30, 911 Mavis Drive, Baton Rouge, bench warrants for Baker City Court.
Finister, Darnell: 37, 4154 Hollywood St., Baton Rouge, bench warrants for Baker City Court.
Gaines, John: 26, 1100 S. Foster Drive, Baton Rouge, felony violations of protective order, domestic abuse battery, simple assault, simple damage to property.
Jackson, Alisha: 29, 4214 Heath Drive, Baker, bench warrants for Baker City Court.
Jarrell, Shykendra: 18, 2028 E. Azalea Ave., Baker, simple burglary of an inhabited dwelling, simple battery.
Johnson, Zachary: 21, 855 Douchet Drive, Bossier City, theft, resisting an officer by flight.
Keller, Darrell: 36, 5046 Hammond St., Baton Rouge, bench warrants for Baker City Court.
McIntyre, Edward: 38, 1115 Johnson St., Baker, bench warrants for Baker City Court.
Mitchell, Leenhana: 47, 1900 Blount Road, Apt. 207, Baton Rouge, bench warrants for Baker City Court.
Moore, Christopher: 32, 2509 Trotter Drive, Baker, bench warrants for Baker City Court.
Morrison, Alicia: 38, 4368 Heath Drive, Baker, damage to property, simple assault.
Pourciau, James: 24, 17548 Planchet, Greenwell Springs, bench warrants for Baker City Court.
Robertson, Derrick: 39, 12812 Driftwood Drive, Baker, bench warrants for Baker City Court.
Robinson, Jahri: 21, 4590 Winside Drive, Baker, domestic abuse with child endangerment.
Sanders, Stephanie: 55, 1375 McHugh Road, Baker, bench warrants for Baker City Court.
Singleton, DeAndre: 26, 2500 Old Town, Zachary, bench warrants for Baker City Court.
Spears, Brandon: 35, 1850 Hovey Ave., Baker, domestic abuse battery.
Spurlock, Kendrick: 28, 18217 Claudette Drive, Zachary, bench warrants for Baker City Court.
Sterling, Kenneth: 35, 11208 U.S. 61, St. Francisville, domestic abuse battery, simple assault, disturbing the peace.
Stewart, Joshua: 27, 4779 Avenue G, Zachary, bench warrants for Baker City Court.
Thomas, Tondra: 39, 1850 Hovey Ave., Baker, domestic abuse battery, affidavit warrant for failure to return leased movable.
Turner, Eric: 48, 7121 Buttonwood Drive, Baton Rouge, bench warrants for Baker City Court.
Walls, Gary: 56, 4942 Washington St., Baton Rouge, bench warrants for Baker City Court.
Washington, Tyler: 25, 4430 Hatcher Ave., Apt. 217, Baton Rouge, bench warrants for Baker City Court.
Williams, Allan: 18, 4121 Jefferson St., Baker, trespassing on BREC Park, possession of marijuana.
Young, Latoria: 33, 2477 75th Ave., Baton Rouge, bench warrants for Baker City Court.