BREC is hosting a one-day basketball clinic, Hometown Heroes, on from 9 a.m. to noon, July 24, at BREC’s Sports Academy, 1002 Laurel St., Baton Rouge, for kids entering 5th to 12th grade.
This clinic will feature a lineup of former and current LSU greats who will each mentor the participants.
The lineup includes:
John Brady: Arkansas State University men’s basketball head coach (‘08-16); LSU men’s basketball head coach (1997-2008)
Howard Carter: LSU men’s basketball (1980-83)
Darnell Lazare: Player development coach for the New Orleans Pelicans; LSU men’s basketball (2003-07)
Ethan Martin: LSU men’s basketball (1977-81)
Skylar Mays: NBA player for the Atlanta Hawks; LSU men’s basketball (2016-20)
Stanley Roberts: LSU men’s basketball (1989-90); Orlando Magic (1991-92); Los Angeles Clippers (1992-97)
Collis Temple Jr.: LSU men’s basketball (1971-74)
Collis Temple III: LSU men’s basketball (1998-2003)
Garret Temple: NBA player for the Chicago Bulls; LSU men’s basketball (2005-09)
Tyrus Thomas: LSU men’s basketball (2005-06); Chicago Bulls (2006-10); Charlotte Bobcats (2010-13)
Nikita Wilson: LSU men’s basketball (1983-87)
Stromile Swift: LSU men’s basketball (1998-2000); Vancouver Grizzlies (2000-10)
Darrel Mitchell: LSU men’s basketball (2002-06)
This clinic will teach basketball fundamentals and improve on skills while focusing on the importance of being a team player and having dedication and drive to be a better player.
Registration is $10 a participant, which includes a clinic T-shirt for all participants. For information or to register, visit www.brec.org/index.cfm/event/hometown-heroes-basketball-clinic.