BREC is hosting a one-day basketball clinic, Hometown Heroes, on from 9 a.m. to noon, July 24, at BREC’s Sports Academy, 1002 Laurel St., Baton Rouge, for kids entering 5th to 12th grade.

This clinic will feature a lineup of former and current LSU greats who will each mentor the participants.

The lineup includes:

John Brady: Arkansas State University men’s basketball head coach (‘08-16); LSU men’s basketball head coach (1997-2008)

Howard Carter: LSU men’s basketball (1980-83)

Darnell Lazare: Player development coach for the New Orleans Pelicans; LSU men’s basketball (2003-07)

Ethan Martin: LSU men’s basketball (1977-81)

Skylar Mays: NBA player for the Atlanta Hawks; LSU men’s basketball (2016-20)

Stanley Roberts: LSU men’s basketball (1989-90); Orlando Magic (1991-92); Los Angeles Clippers (1992-97)

Collis Temple Jr.: LSU men’s basketball (1971-74)

Collis Temple III: LSU men’s basketball (1998-2003)

Garret Temple: NBA player for the Chicago Bulls; LSU men’s basketball (2005-09)

Tyrus Thomas: LSU men’s basketball (2005-06); Chicago Bulls (2006-10); Charlotte Bobcats (2010-13)

Nikita Wilson: LSU men’s basketball (1983-87)

Stromile Swift: LSU men’s basketball (1998-2000); Vancouver Grizzlies (2000-10)

Darrel Mitchell: LSU men’s basketball (2002-06)

This clinic will teach basketball fundamentals and improve on skills while focusing on the importance of being a team player and having dedication and drive to be a better player.

Registration is $10 a participant, which includes a clinic T-shirt for all participants. For information or to register, visit www.brec.org/index.cfm/event/hometown-heroes-basketball-clinic.

