The following people were booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison or issued a summons by the Zachary Police Department on Oct. 23-29:
Andrea Bozea:, 28, 5216 Gloria St., Zachary, DWI – child endangerment law
Marlon Brown, 41: 5710 E. Central Ave., Baker, simple burglary and criminal trespass
Roy Calloway: 35, 39037 La. 621, Gonzales, theft
Dominque Griffin: 25, 3270 Adams St., Baker, failure to appear on outstanding bench warrants
Jodi Lambert: 49, 42079 Shadow Creek, Gonzales, remaining after forbidden
Jasmine Matthews: 29, 1175 Buffalo Hollow, Zachary, simple battery and simple criminal damage to property
Eddie Simmons: 40, 22042 Ligon Road, Zachary, domestic abuse battery, child endangerment
Tonya Washington: 36, 8623 Rush Ave., Baton Rouge, failure to appear on outstanding bench warrants
Kimberly Weatherford: 50, 11195 Caddo Drive, Denham Springs, failure to appear on outstanding bench warrants
Betty White: 30, 10449 Roosevelt St., Clinton, theft