The following people were booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison by the Baker Police Department from May 28-June 3:
Micheal Allen: 54; 2720 Tecumseh St., Baton Rouge; domestic abuse battery and flight from an officer
Demetrius Davis: 23, 3539 Clayton St., Baton Rouge; possession of Scheduled IV drugs and fugitive from East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office
Demarcus Holliday: 27; 3555 Buchanan St., Baker; domestic abuse battery
Jeffrey Holliday: 30; 3555 Buchanan St., Baker; domestic abuse battery
Larriana Hughs: 29; 12120 Troy St., Baton Rouge; terrorizing, cruelty to a juvenile and resisting an officer
Tywonda Patterson: 36; 1729 N. 24th St., Baton Rouge; two counts of felony theft