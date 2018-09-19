The following people were booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison or issued a summons by the Zachary Police Department on Sept. 7-13:
Bacon, Deonte: 18, 4650 Little Farms Drive, Zachary, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Burden, Adrian: 33, 11405 Rouchon Lane, Clinton, fugitive warrant through East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office and East Baton Rouge Family Court.
Harris, Brandon: 17, 10025 Byrnes Road, St. Francisville, possession of marijuana.
Harris, Edjuan: 28, 3480 Cypress Park, Zachary, discharging a firearm.
Johnson, Allen: 35, 3895 Jefferson St., Baker, failure to appear in court on outstanding bench warrants.
Martin, Cody: 24, 13125 Jocelyn Road, Walker, failure to appear in court on outstanding bench warrants.
Mitchell, Deondra: 18, 25315 Dennis Court, Jackson, possession of marijuana.
Odell, Creshawn: 23, 3700 E. Brookstown Drive, Baton Rouge, domestic abuse battery.
Smith, Kiffen: 20, 12817 Cypress St., Clinton, failure to appear in court on outstanding bench warrants.
Smith, Mark: 45, 4051 David St., Zachary, failure to appear in court on outstanding bench warrants.
Stone, Tyeshia: 24, 4362 New Weis, Zachary, possession of marijuana.
Strickland, Kristopher: 33, 4321 W. Central Ave., Zachary, domestic abuse battery, misdemeanor sexual battery.
Strickland, Rebekah: 31, 4321 W. Central Ave., Zachary, possession of marijuana.
Vessell, Milton: 45, 2119 W. Azalea Ave., Baker, failure to appear in court on outstanding bench warrants.
Williams, Addarius: 21, 7847 La. 961, Clinton, possession of marijuana, driving under suspension.