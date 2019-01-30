The following people were booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison by the Baker Police Department for Jan. 10-22:

Alexis, Travell: 30, 1105 Sherron Drive, Apt. 43, Baker, bench warrants for Baker City Court.

Altman, David: 52, 12788 Wedgewood Drive, Baker, disturbing the peace.

Bell, Ronald: 36, 17137 Wax Road, Greenwell Springs, bench warrants for Baker City Court.

Bethley, Linda: 37, 1276 Cardinal St., Baton Rouge, bench warrants for Baker City Court.

Brue, Jonathan: 36, 1635 N. Harco Drive, Baton Rouge, bench warrants for Baker City Court.

Butler, Khiry: 27, 2206 Debra Drive, Baker, bench warrants for Baker City Court.

Curtis, Antoine: 49, 5407 Myrtle St., Baker, bench warrants for Baker City Court.

Dodson, Catherine: 56, 12635 Wedgewood, Baker, possession of Schedule I narcotic, possession of Schedule IV narcotic, theft.

Holliday, Destiny: 20, 401 Sinbad St., Baker, bench warrants for Baker City Court.

Hunter, Marbles: 33, 8672 Kingfisher Ave., Apt. A, Baton Rouge, bench warrants for Baker City Court.

Jones, Tonisha: 23, 5218 Lula Ave., Baton Rouge, bench warrants for Baker City Court.

Luckett, Hudson: 31, 4520 Lemonwood Drive, Baton Rouge, bench warrants for Baker City Court.

McCray, Dontrea: 22, 11703 Jolson Drive, Baton Rouge, bench warrants for Baker City Court.

Merchant, Holly: 46, 3637 Harrison St., Baker, Zachary Police Department Warrant, theft of utility property.

Mitchel, Calvin: 21, 1088 Forest Oaks Drive, Baton Rouge, bench warrants for Baker City Court.

Parker, Troy: 25, 4302 Fourchon Drive, Baker, bench warrants for Baker City Court.

Powell, Montrell: 24, 1003 Avenue H, Baton Rouge, bench warrants for Baker City Court.

Reed, Christopher: 33, 3336 White Shadows St., Baton Rouge, criminal damage to property, simple battery.

Robinson, Joi: 22, 4590 Windside Drive, Baker, bench warrants for Baker City Court, fugitive warrant from East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Smith, Ruth: 54, 657 N. 46th St., Baton Rouge, failure to return leased movables.

Wiggins, Temika: 33, 12306 Palmyre, Baton Rouge, bench warrants for Baker City Court.

Wright, Adam: 18, 4305 Gibbens Payne, Baker, resisting an officer, trespassing BREC park, possession of marijuana, fugitive warrant.

Wright, April: 29, 2758 Badley Road, Baton Rouge, bench warrants for Baker City Court.

