The following people were booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison by the Baker Police Department for Jan. 10-22:
Alexis, Travell: 30, 1105 Sherron Drive, Apt. 43, Baker, bench warrants for Baker City Court.
Altman, David: 52, 12788 Wedgewood Drive, Baker, disturbing the peace.
Bell, Ronald: 36, 17137 Wax Road, Greenwell Springs, bench warrants for Baker City Court.
Bethley, Linda: 37, 1276 Cardinal St., Baton Rouge, bench warrants for Baker City Court.
Brue, Jonathan: 36, 1635 N. Harco Drive, Baton Rouge, bench warrants for Baker City Court.
Butler, Khiry: 27, 2206 Debra Drive, Baker, bench warrants for Baker City Court.
Curtis, Antoine: 49, 5407 Myrtle St., Baker, bench warrants for Baker City Court.
Dodson, Catherine: 56, 12635 Wedgewood, Baker, possession of Schedule I narcotic, possession of Schedule IV narcotic, theft.
Holliday, Destiny: 20, 401 Sinbad St., Baker, bench warrants for Baker City Court.
Hunter, Marbles: 33, 8672 Kingfisher Ave., Apt. A, Baton Rouge, bench warrants for Baker City Court.
Jones, Tonisha: 23, 5218 Lula Ave., Baton Rouge, bench warrants for Baker City Court.
Luckett, Hudson: 31, 4520 Lemonwood Drive, Baton Rouge, bench warrants for Baker City Court.
McCray, Dontrea: 22, 11703 Jolson Drive, Baton Rouge, bench warrants for Baker City Court.
Merchant, Holly: 46, 3637 Harrison St., Baker, Zachary Police Department Warrant, theft of utility property.
Mitchel, Calvin: 21, 1088 Forest Oaks Drive, Baton Rouge, bench warrants for Baker City Court.
Parker, Troy: 25, 4302 Fourchon Drive, Baker, bench warrants for Baker City Court.
Powell, Montrell: 24, 1003 Avenue H, Baton Rouge, bench warrants for Baker City Court.
Reed, Christopher: 33, 3336 White Shadows St., Baton Rouge, criminal damage to property, simple battery.
Robinson, Joi: 22, 4590 Windside Drive, Baker, bench warrants for Baker City Court, fugitive warrant from East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office.
Smith, Ruth: 54, 657 N. 46th St., Baton Rouge, failure to return leased movables.
Wiggins, Temika: 33, 12306 Palmyre, Baton Rouge, bench warrants for Baker City Court.
Wright, Adam: 18, 4305 Gibbens Payne, Baker, resisting an officer, trespassing BREC park, possession of marijuana, fugitive warrant.
Wright, April: 29, 2758 Badley Road, Baton Rouge, bench warrants for Baker City Court.