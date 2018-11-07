The following people were booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison or issued a summons by the Zachary Police Department from Oct. 25-Nov. 1:
Acosta, Whitney: 24, 15644 Ricky Emile Drive, Zachary, distribution of Schedule I drugs, possession of Schedule II drugs, possession of Schedule IV drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia, speeding, improper lane usage, invalid registration, sale/possession of legend drug, fugitive warrant through East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office and possession of Schedule I drugs.
Belt, Angela: 35, 23222 Pony Drive, Zachary, violation of controlled dangerous substance law near school, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Bowling, Sadie: 28, 7427 Old Live Oak Drive, Denham Springs, failure to appear in court on outstanding bench warrants.
Brewer, Megan: 32, 3547 Van Buren, Baker, failure to appear in court on outstanding bench warrants.
Duncan, Kayla: 31, 20900 Plank Road, Zachary, domestic abuse battery.
Ennis, Eddrick: 28, 6388 Maple St., Zachary, possession of marijuana, resisting an officer.
Fisher, Charlotte: 50, 14256 Acadia, Baton Rouge, disturbing the peace.
Ford, Gregory: 53, 1388 Clark Drive, Baker, disturbing the peace.
Hebert, Jaylon: 29, 9545 Deer Creek Drive, Zachary, fugitive warrant.
Hebert, Jaylon: 29, 9545 Deer Creek, Zachary, theft, remaining after forbidden.
Johnson, Bernard: 28, 2496 Holcombe Drive, Jackson, failure to appear in court on outstanding bench warrants.
Jones, Jabari: 18, 420 Central St., Denham Springs, possession of marijuana.
Kelly, Cedrick: 37, 2254 Seracedar Drive, Baton Rouge, failure to appear in court on outstanding bench warrants.
Lee, Paul: 56, 150 Lee St., Ashland, failure to appear in court on outstanding bench warrants.
Maglone, Brady: 31, 21020 La. 19, Slaughter, domestic abuse battery.
Maglone, Brady: 31, 21020 La. 19, Slaughter, fugitive warrant through 19th Jurisdiction Family Court.
Matthews, Raheem:, 18, 4588 Lupine St., Zachary, disturbing the peace, simple battery, domestic abuse battery, contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile, contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile with any ordinance.
Oliver, Yvette: 51, 809 Summer Breeze, Baton Rouge, disturbing the peace.
Spurlock, Reginald: 68, 6751 Royal Oaks Court, Zachary, simple assault.
Tennart, Edward: 46, 18972 Barnett Road, Zachary, theft, flight from officer, criminal simple damage to property, failure to maintain control, fugitive warrant.