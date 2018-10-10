NEW ORLEANS — The George Rodrigue Foundation of the Arts announced its call for entries for the 2019 Art Contest, marking the foundation’s 10th anniversary of the statewide program. Open to all Louisiana high school juniors and seniors, the 2019 Art Contest theme is cosmos. Applications and information are available at georgerodriguefoundation.org.
Founded by artist George Rodrigue in 2009, the annual contest has received over 6,200 entries from across Louisiana and awarded a combined $411,500 in scholarships to 151 students, a news release said. A group of 15 finalists will be awarded March 30 and will share $45,000 in college scholarships. The 15 winning entries will then travel for a year as an exhibition at museums and cultural venues across Louisiana. The Louisiana school with the largest number of entries will win a $1,000 art kit for the school’s art program.
For artist George Rodrigue, the cosmos was a constant source of mystery and inspiration. During his decades-long career, Rodrigue interpreted his fascination with the universe through the swirl or spiral symbol, which embodied the intangible concepts of hope, creativity, energy and infinity, the release said.
This year, the foundation invites applicants to explore the wonder, discovery and mystery of the cosmos through an original work of art. Students' art can address questions such as:
- What is our place in the cosmos?
- What have we discovered and what else might be out there?
- What stories did our ancestors create by interpreting the skies?
- What do you see when you look up at the universe?
Or students can interpret the theme in their own unique way.
Individual artwork will be judged on three criteria:
Concept/Design: Does the artwork address the theme in a clear and inventive way?
Technical skill: Does the artwork show an understanding of visual art principles such as use of color, shading, light and form?
Creativity: Does the artwork showcase an original point of view? Does it provide a fresh perspective on the theme?