Need school supplies?
Groups will be giving school supplies to children Saturday in Zachary and Baker.
From 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Zachary committee will be hosting its annual Back to School Supply Giveaway event at the Zachary High School gym. Registration begins at 8:30 a.m.
Supplies will be provided for students in kindergarten through college. Kindergarten students must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. Entertainment, food, photo IDs and fingerprinting are among the activities. Attendees are asked to bring one canned good item.
Contact Johnnie Evans (225) 933-6431 or Tina Clark (225) 202-1076 for more information.
The Baker Chamber of Commerce is holding a citywide Back to School event from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Baker Recreation Center, 1420 Alabama St. Any child that attends a Baker school is eligible for free school supplies and backpacks. Food and games will be available. For information, call the chamber's Executive Director LaTonia Anderson at (225) 706-0670.
School is here
Most schools start up on Aug. 9 In Baker, Bakerfield, Baker Middle and Baker Heights have started classes, while Park Ridge Academic Magnet School and Baker High start Thursday, Aug. 9.
Remember that traffic and pedestrian patterns have changed and adjust commutes accordingly.
Fall Ball
Registration for fall baseball runs through Aug. 26. Register from 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday at the Zachary Youth Park Office. Register online at securepayment.link/cityofzacharyrecreation/. The three age groups are 6- to 8-years old with coaches pitching, baseball for ages 9- to 10-years old and 11- to 12-years old.
ZEPTO raffle
Zachary's Elementary Parent Teacher Organization is raffling a vacation to Great Wolf Lodge in Grapevine, Texas. Tickets are $10 and the winner can choose the vacation or $800 cash. The winner will be drawn at the ZEPTO Fall Fest in October. Tickets are on sale at school orientations or online at zacharyelementarypto.com.
Back the Blue sponsors
On its Facebook page, the Zachary Police Department said Varsity Sports is seeking sponsors for a T-shirt campaign. These shirts are to be handed out for free at events. Sponsors receive shirts with their ad placement. If you are interested and have not been contacted, call Josie Neal at (817) 566-1197.
Angola Rodeo tickets on sale
Tickets are on sale for the Angola Rodeo in October. Tickets are $20 per person. Call (225) 655-2030 or (225) 655-2607 between 8:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. or visit www.angolarodeo.com to purchase. Also, visit the website to see what items can be brought on prison grounds.
Save the date
Oct. 26: Zachary Fall Art Crawl
Sept. 23: Baker second annual Photographer's Exhibition
Sept. 14: Lane Regional Medical Center Foundation inaugural golf tournament