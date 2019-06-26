The following people were booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison or issued a summons by the Zachary Police Department between June 5 and June 13:
Allen, Amber: 34, 3617 Hemlock St., Zachary, simple battery.
Ard, Brandi: 41, 3525 Robert St., Zachary, fugitive warrant through Baker Police Department.
Bland, Adam: 41, 5157 La. 19, Zachary, domestic abuse battery with child endangerment.
Cador, Johnathan: 34, 1413 Lake Point Ave., Zachary, failure to appear in court on outstanding bench warrants.
Celestine, Jacob: 31, 913 E. Branch St., Rayne, theft.
Chapman, Logan: 21, 4817 Rollins Road, Zachary, failure to appear in court on outstanding bench warrants.
Duhon, Iry: 406 Alsandor Drive, Lafayette, theft.
Dunn, Markeith: 52, 4621 Old Slaughter Road, failure to appear in court on outstanding bench warrants.
Gunter, Stanley: 46, 221259 Walker South Road, Walker, indecent behavior with a juvenile, aggravated rape, molestation of a juvenile.
Hobgood, Britney: 29, 331 West Ave., Slaughter, theft.
Jones, Bruce: 27, 313 La. 67, Slaughter, failure to appear in court on outstanding bench warrants.
King, Marion: 59, 5050 Edgen Drive, Slaughter, battery of a police officer, failure to signal, driving without possession of license.
Lanns, Keith: 43, 9081 Barber Lane, Slaughter, possession of marijuana, failure to use headlights as required.
Lindsey, Tiffany: 30, 12254 La Margie Ave., Baton Rouge, theft, simple battery, criminal damage to property, fugitive warrant.
Long, Sondra: 49, 3577 Main St., Zachary, driving while intoxicated, resisting an officer, possession of alcohol in a vehicle, simple escape.
Loveless, Jimmy: 37, 4663 Avenue G, Zachary, fugitive warrant, criminal mischief, resisting an officer.
Maloid, Michaelnesha: 22, 12646 Canterbury Drive, Baton Rouge, failure to appear in court on outstanding bench warrants.
Mason, Katressa: 40, 8950 Folly Brown Road, Clinton, theft, flight from an officer.
Mitchell, Blanche: 60, 10035 Old Plank Road, Clinton, theft.
Mixon, Dale: 38, 14732 Hooper Road, four counts of failure to appear in court on outstanding bench warrants.
Necaise, Ashley: 32, 1735 Saul Ave., Zachary, fugitive warrant.
Paul, Bertrae:, 24, 603 E. Flonacher Road, Zachary, fugitive warrant through East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office.
Pirtle, Lacey: 33, 64985 Little Farms Road, Plaquemine, failure to appear in court on outstanding bench warrants.
Pollet, Marvin: 23, 416 E. Railroad Ave., Gloster, Mississippi, possession of marijuana, failure to use seat belt.
Richardson, Chad: 47, 2037 Cunard Ave., Baton Rouge, theft, entering and remaining after forbidden.
Richardson, Chad: 47, 2037 Cunard Ave., Baton Rouge, theft.
Rodney, Jeremiah: 32, 8884 Nelson Lane, New Roads, possession of Schedule I drugs, failure to use headlights as required.
Selvage, Kenneth: 33, 6536 Stoneview Ave., Baker, criminal damage to property.
Selvage, Kenneth: 33, 6536 Stoneview Ave., Baker, fugitive warrant through Baker Police Department.
Smith, Jennifer: 43, 2388 Brush Creek Road, Zachary, simple assault.
Stephens, Kevin: 44, 5060 Lynn St., Zachary, battery.
Thompson, Emontrae: 22, 2244 La. 24, Woodville, driving while intoxicated, driving in opposite lanes, failure to use headlights as required.
Tibbets, Theresa: 49, 51574 La. 19, Zachary, failure to appear in court on outstanding bench warrants.
Witfield, Desunder: 28, 1926 71st Ave., Baton Rouge, failure to appear in court on outstanding bench warrants.
Wright, Reginald: 29, 11941 Kingston Drive, Baton Rouge, driving while intoxicated.