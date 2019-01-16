Candidate announcement deadline
The Plainsman will publish campaign announcements for the upcoming special election to fill a seat in District 62. All announcements must include candidate's name, age, employment, political party and education. Please include a telephone number.
All announcements must be received by Feb 2. Email announcements and a photograph to zachary@theadvocate.com.
All announcements will be edited for style and length.
For information, call editor Darlene Denstorff at (225) 388-0215.
Girl Scout troop sets fundraiser
Troop 10145 will host its second annual fundraiser, a Mardi Gras ball for the whole family. Families do not have be in Girl Scouts to participate.
The Father/Daughter, Mother/Son Sweetheart Masquerade is from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Feb. 16 at Greenwood Community Park on the Water Front, 13350 La. 19, Baker. Wear Mardi Gras masks and beads, and bring Mardi Gras umbrellas. Tickets are $25 per couple. For odd numbers, bring $5 for any additional child to be paid for at the door. Visit troop10145masqueradeball.eventbrite.com for information and tickets.
Troop 10145 members are fifth-graders at Copper Mill Elementary School in Zachary or at Grace Baptist Church School in Slaughter. Money raised will help them expand their cultural knowledge of other countries.
MLK events
ZACHARY
The Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Zachary Committee will host its annual Dr. Martin Luther King walk leaving from Zachary City Hall, 4700 Main St., at 6 p.m. Monday, and arriving at New Pilgrim Baptist Church, 4415 Old Weis Road, where a memorial celebration will begin. This years' theme is "UNITY: We are One." Transportation will be provided from New Pilgrim Baptist Church to Zachary City Hall for those participating in the march. You are asked to arrive at the church for 5:15 p.m. to access transportation to Zachary City Hall.
Parents of Zachary youth and surrounding areas are asked to bring their children to participate in this event. Refreshments will be served following the memorial ceremony.
BAKER
The City of Baker's Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. program will feature Rep. Barbara W. Carpenter as speaker. The program is at 10 a.m. Monday at the Baker Municipal Center, 3325 Groom Road. The theme is “Strength to Love.” For information, contact Dianne at (225) 778-0300 or email at cmurphy@cityofbakerla.com.
ZACHARY
The MLK Jr. Zachary Committee is set to host its annual scholarship ball, "A Night of Royalty," from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. Saturday at the Baker Municipal Center Auditorium, 3325 Groom Road.
Tickets to the semiformal/formal event are $25 each or a donation may be made to the MLK Zachary Committee and mailed to P.O. Box 524, Zachary, LA 70791. All proceeds will go toward scholarships awarded to qualified high school graduates planning to attend college. Tickets may be purchased from any committee member or by calling Johnnie Evans, committee chairwoman, at (225) 933-6431.
Baseball-support auction
An auction to help the Zachary High baseball team will be held Jan. 26 at The Barn at Oakhill, 2835 La. 956, Ethel. A silent auction with cocktails, music and buffet start at 5 p.m. Seniors will be introduced at 7 p.m., and the live auction starts at 7:30 p.m. Dress is business casual, and tickets are a $30 donation. Contact Penny Jackson, pjack97@att.net, or coach Jacob Fisher, jacob.fisher@zacharyschools.org, for tickets and information.
Lane seeks blood donations
January has been designated National Blood Donor Month, and Lane Regional Medical Center is holding a blood drive from 6:45 a.m. to 8 p.m. Jan. 25. To schedule an appointment, visit volunteersignup.org/LDPMB or call (225) 658-4574.
Stroke Support Group
On the fourth Thursday of every month, Lane Rehabilitation Center holds a bimonthly Stroke Support Group to provide stroke survivors and their caregivers a place to connect with others and exchange practical information on the challenges of adjusting to the changes in their lives. The next meeting is at noon Jan. 24. Lunch is provided, and registration is preferred. Call Lane Rehabilitation Center at (225) 658-6800.