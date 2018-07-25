Zachary Greenwing Day
From 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, children age 5-12, are invited to the Zachary Train Depot on Main Street for Greenwing Day.
Cost is $15, with all proceeds going to Ducks Unlimited for conservation and wetland projects in Louisiana. The price includes lunch, a Greenwing Ducks Unlimited membership, a waterfowl poster, a duck decoy painting project and other educational opportunities.
Register online at ducks.org/louisiana/events. Day-off registration is by cash or check only.
School supplies for Baker students
From 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Aug. 4, the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Zachary committee will be hosting its annual Back to School Supply Giveaway event at the Zachary High School gym. Registration begins at 8:30 a.m.
Supplies will be provided for students in kindergarten through college. Kindergarten students must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. Entertainment, food, photo IDs and fingerprinting are among the activities. Attendees are asked to bring one canned good item.
Contact Johnnie Evans (225) 933-6431 or Tina Clark (225) 202-1076 for more information.
Education at Oakwood Village
Oakwood Village, 4400 McHugh Road, is sponsoring a class about Parkinson's psychosis from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Aug. 2. A CEU credit is available for social workers and registered nurses. Wine, hors d'oeuvres and door prizes will be available. RSVP at (225) 658-8888 or at marketingoakwood@oakwood-living.com by Tuesday.
ZEPTO raffle
Zachary's Elementary Parent Teacher Organization is raffling a vacation to Great Wolf Lodge in Grapevine, Texas. Tickets are $10 and the winner can choose the vacation or $800 cash. The winner will be drawn at the ZEPTO Fall Fest in October. Tickets are on sale at school orientations or online at zacharyelementarypto.com.
School starts soon
Visit the school system's Facebook page or your child's school page for specifics about orientations, which will be by grade and start as early as July 30. School starts Aug. 9. Many schools have supply lists available. Check your child's school website or Facebook page.
Back the Blue sponsors
On its Facebook page, the Zachary Police Department said Varsity Sports is seeking sponsors for a T-shirt campaign. These shirts are to be handed out for free at events. Sponsors receive ads on the shirts and receive shirts. If you are interested and have not been contacted, call Josie Neal at (817) 566-1197.
Save the date
Oct. 26: Zachary Fall Art Crawl
Sept. 23: Baker second annual Photographer's Exhibition
Sept. 14: Lane Regional Medical Center Foundation inaugural golf Tournament
Campaign announcements
The Zachary Advocate & Plainsman will publish campaign announcements for local elections. All announcements must include candidate's name, age, employment, political party and education. In addition, please include a telephone number.
All announcements must be received by Aug. 2. Email announcements and a photograph to zachary@theadvocate.com.
All announcements will be edited for style and length.
For information, call Editor Darlene Denstorff at (225) 388-0215.