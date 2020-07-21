The following people were booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison by the Baker Police Department from July 3-16:
James Anderson: 41; 4702 Lavey Lane, Lot 66, Baker; bench warrants from Baker City Court
James Anderson: 41, 5051 Baker Blvd., Baker; booked in fugitive warrant from probation and parole
Racey Ford: 46; 2583 La. 10, Greensburg; bench warrants from Baker City Court
Darwin Fleming: 38; unknown address; five counts of false imprisonment, five counts of aggravated assault with a firearm and felon in possession of firearm
Avis Griffin: 45; 6228 Villa Ashley Drive, Baton Rouge; bench warrants from Baker City Court
Edward Johnson: 29; 1753 Starboard Drive, Baton Rouge; illegal possession of stolen firearm and possession of marijuana
Kelvin London: 33; 6346 Rolling Acre Drive, Baker; bench warrants from Baker City Court
John McKenzie: 37; 1428 Texas St., Baker; armed robbery
Justin McCrainey: 37; 5206 Fullerton Ave., Baker; domestic abuse battery child endangerment three counts
Frederick Selders: 38; 1140 Shilo Drive, Apt. C, Baker; felony domestic abuse battery
Timothy Silmon: 27; 1019 Chemin Drive, Baker; bench warrants from Baker City Court
Eyeon Wiggins: 18; 1408 Landry Drive, Baker; domestic abuse battery