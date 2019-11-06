The following people were booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison or issued a summons by the Zachary Police Department on Oct. 24-31:
Elsey, Shawn: 48, 3722 Pope Road, Zachary, fugitive arrest, battery of a police officer, flight from an officer, resisting arrest, no motorcycle endorsement, helmet required.
Johnson, Frank: 35, at large, failure to appear in court on outstanding bench warrants.
Kelley, Damien: 21, 7440 Dan St., Baton Rouge, burglary, theft.
Lewis, Jason: 39, at large, disturbing the peace, theft.
Mason, Corey: 19, 1930 Faith Ave., Baker, distributing Schedule I, violation of controlled substance near school.
Mims, Milton: 67, at large, four counts of battery of a police officer, two counts simple assault, and disturbing the peace.
Rosamond, Dillan: 26, 17190 Olive Drive, Livingston, burglary, resisting an officer, possession of drug paraphernalia.