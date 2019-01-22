BAKER — Baker City Councilwoman Brenda G. Jackson accused city officials of violating a city ordinance by failing to post the city’s full budgets back to 2015 on the city's publicly accessible website.
“I’ve been waiting two years for you to comply with this ordinance. If it is not posted, I’ll seek the help of state and federal agencies to get it done,” Jackson said at Tuesday's meeting.
A condensed version of the city’s budgets is available on the official Baker website back to 2017, city financial adviser Mary Sue Stages said.
“Nothing in this ordinance states that it has to be every line item. Is that what you want?” Stages asked Jackson.
“At the March council meeting, it was clearly stated that was what it was supposed to be,” Jackson answered. “I suggest you listen to the tape of the meeting.”
“You could be a lot more professional,” Mayor Darnell Waites shot back. “You could have called me and said it wasn’t up there, but you wait until you are here and you have an audience so you can get a show. Don’t talk to people who don’t work for you as if they are your children.”
Jackson answered: “I have been professional. But I will fight for what’s right.”
Waites assured her that the budgets will be posted.
Jackson also addressed an email that city attorney Ken Fabre sent to council members Doris Alexander, Charles Vincent and herself regarding a town hall meeting the three held on Jan. 18 as being in possible violation of the state's open meetings law.
Since all three council members, which would constitute a quorum, were listed as hosting the meeting, the event would have to have been advertised 24 hours in advance in accordance with the law, Fabre states in the email.
At the council meeting, Jackson presented a letter from the state attorney general’s office saying that since the meeting was advertised, it did not violate the law. Furthermore, Jackson said, she did not attend, so a quorum was not present.
In other business, Joseph Akanaji of accounting firm Bruno & Tervalon told the council the firm completed the city’s 2017-18 audit and submitted it to the state legislative auditor before the Dec. 31, 2018 deadline. The firm gave Baker an unmodified opinion, also known as a clean audit.
The state legislative auditor has approved the audit and it is now available on the legislative auditor’s website as public record, Akanaji said.
The net worth of the city, which consists of assets minus liabilities, amounted to $16.8 million as of June 30, 2018.
Baker officials have now addressed all of these issues that led to it being placed on the state legislative auditor’s noncompliance list in 2017, Akanaji said.
At Tuesday's meeting, the council also:
- unanimously adopted ordinances renewing all of the city’s taxes at the same rate as 2018 including the property tax, set at 6.22 mills, alcoholic beverage tax, sales and use tax, insurance license tax, occupational license tax and chain store license tax.
- heard from Councilman Charles Vincent that a program will be held at 10 a.m. Feb. 23 at the Baker Branch Library, 3501 Groom Road, about singer Marian Anderson as part of the Heroes of African American History Series.
- received an announcement from Bryant about a town hall meeting for Council District 3 to be held 6 p.m. Monday at the Baker Branch Library.