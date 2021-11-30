The City of Baker School System held its first FAFSA Completion Workshop on Oct. 28 at the City of Baker School Board Office.
LOSFA representatives Britt Kelly and Charlie Lewis facilitated the workshop.
At the conclusion of the workshop, seniors and their parents were given an opportunity to complete the Free Application for Federal Student Aid.
On hand were financial aid officers from local colleges and universities to assist families including Christopher Levy, Southern University; Jason Haynes, Baton Rouge Community College; and Craig Montgomery, LSU.
Seniors who attended the workshop received a FAFSA Completion Spirit Shirt.