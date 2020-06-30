The following people were booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison or issued a summons by the Zachary Police Department on June 19-25:
Seger Doucet: 35; 8850 Main St., Zachary; possession of drug paraphernalia
Tiffany Duncan: 29; 2194 Three Knotch Road, Clinton; failure to appear on outstanding bench warrants
Shawn Elsey: 49; 3722 Pope Road, Zachary; simple assault and criminal trespass
Devon Foster: 42; 4133 Chestnut St., Zachary; distributing/manufacturing Schedule II drug, possession of drug paraphernalia and window tint/obscuring view prohibited
Niya Green: 26; 1925 68th Ave., Baton Rouge; failure to appear on outstanding bench warrants
Brennan Johnson: 18; 9477 Loadsdown Road, Central; theft
Nicholas Keller: 24; 2533 La. 10, Jackson; possession of marijuana and window tint/obscuring view prohibited
James Magee: 48; 4368 West Wood Drive, Zachary; domestic abuse battery
Jalaine McNabb: 20; 4368 West Wood Drive, Zachary; domestic abuse battery
Chad Patrone: 36; 8850 Main St., Zachary; possession of drug paraphernalia
Brandon Phillips: 36; 4769 Avenue E, Zachary; domestic abuse battery-strangulation
Kim Sam: 53; 5232 Cadillac St., Baton Rouge; theft and remaining after forbidden
Cameron Sanders; 20, 4521 42nd St., Zachary; simple battery
Trent Sanders: 29; 4521 42nd St., Zachary; simple battery
Peggy Wescott: 48; 2435 Livingston St., Baker; remaining after forbidden
Oliver Williams: 26; 7232 Silverleaf Ave., Baton Rouge; possession of marijuana