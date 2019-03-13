Archive service to focus on church, Scouts
The Zachary United Methodist Church, 4205 Church St., Zachary, is consecrating its archives at 10:15 a.m. Sunday. After the consecration, members and guests will have the opportunity to tour the new archives, next to the choir room in the Youth Building. Historical photographs and collections will be on display. An exhibit of Troop 72 Boy Scouts of America memorabilia is also on display. Former Boy Scouts and Explorers are invited.
Respite night helps families with special needs
A Special Blessing Respite Night is planned for 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. March 22 at the Family Life Center of First Baptist Church Zachary,4200 Main St. The free event is for special needs children and their siblings as well as adults with special needs. The night includes arts and crafts, recreation, sports, fellowship, devotionals, prayer, song and dance, and more
Contact Charlotte Bergeron at charlotte.bergeron@ymail.com or (225) 719-3904 by Monday to reserve a spot. Visit fbcz.org for information. The church Special Needs Ministry Team and other volunteers will be responsible for attendees and medical personnel will be on hand.
Downtown Live starts up
Paper Chase will play Downtown Live at the Gazebo, hosted by the Zachary Chamber of Commerce, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday at the Zachary Historic Village. Food and beverage trucks will on hand and Twinkle the Clown will make balloon sculptures. Bring a lawn chair or blanket. No pets allowed.
Lane plans blood drive
Lane Regional Medical Center is holding a blood drive from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m. March 22. To schedule an appointment, call (225) 658-4574.
Other events at Lane
- The Lane Regional Medical Center Auxiliary Masquerade $5 Jewelry and Accessories Sale is March 28-29 in the Staff Development Classroom on the first floor of the hospital from 7 a.m. until 5 p.m. Thursday and 7 a.m. until 4 p.m. Friday. For information, call the hospital gift shop at (225) 658-4309.
- Lane Gastroenterology, 6550 Main St., Suite 3500, Zachary will distribute free EZ Detect test kits during March. Stop by between 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday to Friday. For information, call (225) 658-6780.
Kindergarten round-up
The Zachary kindergarten round-up is from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday, March 21 at Northwestern Elementary School. Zachary Early Learning Center students are automatically enrolled for kindergarten.
Learning center registration is from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Monday at 4400 Rollins Place. After that, registration is 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. The registration packet is available at the school or online at zacharyelc.org and zacharyschools.org.
Free dental, vision clinic
The Love Heals Free Clinic, a free two-day dental, vision and medical clinic is Friday and Saturday at the Baton Rouge Airport Multiplex Building. Clinic hours will be 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. both days.
Utility bill payment option
Baker residents can pay their bills online, the city announced on Facebook. Go to cityofbakerla.com and click the pay bill icon on the left side of the front page.