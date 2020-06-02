The following people were booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison or issued a summons by the Zachary Police Department on May 22-28:
William Bergeron: 29; 17361 Deerpath Court, Prairieville; theft
Taiwan Caines: 24; 702 Lavey Lane, Baker; possession of marijuana and speeding
Elijah Daniel: 56; 4157 Shaffett Lane, Zachary; domestic abuse battery
Labin Garner Jr.: 43, 5157 La. 19, Lot No. 17, Zachary; battery/simple of the infirm
Tyler Judson: 19; 3485 Whitehaven Road, Zachary; battery/second-degree warrant
Andrew Lea: 34; 2244 La. 958, Slaughter; failure to appear on outstanding bench warrants
Brian Lindsay: 39; 5542 Rollins Road, Zachary; battery and resisting an officer
Reginald Richardson: 26; 11475 Foster Road, Baton Rouge; fugitive warrant and failure to appear on outstanding bench warrants
Elliot Womack: 46; 6650 Avocado Drive, Baton Rouge; improper telephone communication