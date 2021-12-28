Lane Regional Medical Center and Savista announced Jeannine Kimble as the revenue cycle director. Savista is contracted with Lane to provide revenue cycle services.
Kimble is responsible for the daily operations of the revenue cycle team, including patient access, health information management, revenue integrity and the business office. She works closely with department leaders to ensure required data is captured and goals are met.
Kimble has held multiple positions at Lane since 1977, including business office clerk, medical record clerk, health information supervisor, home health office manager and health information manager.
She has been involved in many committees and teams at the hospital, including HIPAA, Strive for Five customer satisfaction and Hospital Activities. She was the October 2003 Employee of the Month.
“I am proud to be a part of the Lane family,” Kimble said. “It’s a place where people connect, care about each other, and work together as a team for the betterment of our patients and our community.”
Kimble and husband, Danny, live in Pride.