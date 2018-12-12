Lighting up Zachary
A new light show in the Zachary Historical District is on through Jan. 6. The holiday LED light show, featuring thousands of blinking and twinkling lights synchronized to Christmas music, will run every evening from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. along Virginia Street.
Motorists are invited to set their radio dials to 105.9 FM and drive through. The McHugh House, Bauman House and Train Depot will be included in the light display, as well as a new 18-foot Christmas tree that sings and dances.
Snow predicted
Santa & Snowballs will feature snow and chance for a photo with Santa between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday. Sponsored by Chloe's, Bank of Zachary and Unique Creations of Gift Boutique, the event will have food trucks and live music with caroling.
Nativity drama set
The Nativity Drama will be at 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Baker Municipal Center, 3325 Groom Road.
Gumbo fundraiser
The Zachary High JROTC is hosting a Holiday Gumbo with Veterans Appreciation Program and Social at 6:30 p.m. Saturday at the high school cafeteria. Gumbo will be chicken and sausage or seafood, served with potato salad and a dessert. Tickets are $10 a seat. Reserve a seat by emailing leslie.martin@zacharyschools.org or purchase in advance from a JROTC cadet.
Helping animals and people during the holidays
Lots of groups are collecting needed items. Here are a few:
- The Baker Recreation administration is holding its inaugural Christmas Toy Drive through Friday. New toys and other donations will be accepted at Baker Municipal building, 3325 Groom Road. Call (225) 778-0300 for information.
- The Zachary High Beta and Key clubs are hosting a Community Toy Drive through Friday. Donate a new, unwrapped toy at the high school, 4100 Bronco Lane, for a child in Zachary or to the Toys for Tots program. Toys for ages 5-12 are the most needed. No toy weapons are accepted.
- The Sock It To Me drive is aiming to collect 15,000 pairs of socks to give to homeless shelters. Area drop-off spots include Baker Branch Library, 3501 Groom Road, Baker; Moreau Pediatric Therapy (inside Spectrum), 1326 Church St., Zachary; Rollins Place Elementary School, 4488 Rollins Place, Zachary; Sammy's Grill, 20335 Old Scenic Highway, Zachary; and Zachary Branch Library, 1900 Church St., Zachary.
Christmas in Slaughter
The Slaughter Community Charter School athletics department is sponsoring Pancakes with Santa and 5K Pancake Run beginning at 8 a.m. Saturday. Cost for the run and all-you-can-eat pancakes is $15 ($10 for SCCS/SES students), or $5 for pancakes only. Email Stephanie Goudeau at sgoudeau@thesccs.org for information.
It is followed by the Slaughter Christmas Fair, sponsored by Slaughter Civic Club, at 10 a.m. and the Slaughter Christmas Parade, sponsored by Slaughter Fire Department, at 3 p.m.
A look ahead
The Zachary Chamber of Commerce is holding Bowling for Business on Jan. 11. For information, contact Mary Landry at (225) 921-0152, by email at mary.landry@cityofzachary.org, or contact Taylor Watts at taylor@zacharychamber.com.