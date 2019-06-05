Learn about herbs
The East Baton Rouge Parish Master Gardener Association’s Library Series will meet June 20 at the Zachary Branch Library, 1900 Church St., with talks on “Beyond Basil: Year-Round Culinary Herbs” and “Hydroponics: You Don’t Have to Get Your Hands Dirty Any Longer.”
The free program is from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. and is open to the public. Registration is not required.
The first presentation, “Beyond Basil," offers tips for growing both the well-known standards of old-fashioned kitchens gardens as well as less familiar herbs essential to newly popular cuisines, as well as methods for preserving your harvest and foolproof recipes.
“Thanks to Louisiana’s mild winters, we have the good luck to grow herbs all year," Louisiana Master Gardener Nancy Jurasinski said. "Learn which herbs grow best when planted in the fall and which thrive in the spring.”
In the second talk, LSU AgCenter horticulture agent Lee Rouse will focus on the basic principles of hydroponics and how to implement on a back patio or window sill.
1940s theme fundraiser set
Lane Regional Medical Center Foundation invites everyone to enjoy a 1940s style USO Celebration from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday at Hemingbough, 10101 W. La. 965, St. Francisville. The event will feature live entertainment by Ned Fasullo and the Fabulous Big Band Orchestra. Activities include food and drinks, music and dancing, a silent auction and a wine pull.
Tickets are $80 per person and can be purchased at the door. For information, contact Theresa Payment at tpayment@lanermc.org or call (225) 658-6699.
Movies in the park start June 14
Zachary will hold free “Movies in the Park” at the HugYourPeople Community Park behind City Hall on Lee and Main streets in downtown Zachary. The summer series will begin June 14 featuring “Mary Poppins Returns,” followed by “Ralph Breaks The internet” on July 12 and “How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World” on Aug. 9.
All movies will begin at dusk. Preshow entertainment begins at 7 p.m. Patrons are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and blankets. No pets or ice chests allowed. The concession stand will offer popcorn, nachos and soft drinks with proceeds going toward movie rentals.
On June 14, the preshow entertainment will be a visit from Mary Poppins and chimney sweep Bert. Bring a camera for photographs with the characters.