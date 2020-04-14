The following people were booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison or issued a summons by the Zachary Police Department on April 2-9:
Sidney Arnold: 50, 5633 Knight Drive, Baker; fugitive warrant from Dixon County
Sidney Arnold: 50, 5633 Knight Drive, Zachary; theft, criminal trespassing, illegal possession of stolen things
Ashley Caddo: 38, 1566 Kaufman Drive, Baton Rouge; failure to appear on outstanding warrants
Ashley Caddo: 38, 1566 Kaufman Drive, Baton Rouge; theft, resisting an officer
Richard Delaughter: 26, 2739 La. 63, Clinton; failure to appear on outstanding warrants
Eugene Douglas: 47, 24180 Plank Road, Zachary; misdemeanor sexual battery, simple assault, simple battery
Thomas Hayes: 32, 5646 Truman St., Baton Rouge; failure to appear on outstanding warrants
Jasmine Kato: 22, 4457 Clayton St. Baton Rouge; theft
Shirley Moore: 49, 25020 Eubanks Road; Pride, simple battery
Elizabeth Noell: 26, 9559 Glynns Lane, St. Francisville; possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia
Cameron Sanders: 20, 42nd St., Zachary; remaining after forbidden
Trent Sanders: 29, 42nd St., Zachary; remaining after forbidden
Keith Wilson: 29, 8621 Deer Run Ave., Zachary; theft, criminal trespassing, illegal possession of stolen things