The following people were booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison or issued a summons by the Zachary Police Department for April 17-25:
Avants, Dawn: 45, 4160 McHugh Road, Zachary, disturbing the peace.
Barrett, Terry: 40, address unavailable, theft.
Bolden, Natasha: 41, 2116 Hatfield Lane, Jackson, theft.
Bryant, Marcus: 38, 1440 E. Flanacher Road, Zachary, possession of marijuana and failure to stop from private drive.
Butler, Lakesha: 36, 5143 Old Slaughter Road, Zachary, theft.
Campbell, Kyeisha: 30, 11542 Collins Lane, Norwood, theft.
Carter, Lashandra: 42, 1930 Faith Ave., Baker, theft.
Cox, Antonio: 26, 11575 St. Claude Ave., Baton Rouge, failure to appear in court on outstanding bench warrants.
Holmes, Corey: 28, 11458 Ellis Road, Wilson, aggravated assault/domestic abuse and three counts of failure to appear in court on outstanding bench warrants.
Jarrells, Joseph: 32, 18733 Samuels Road, Zachary, failure to appear in court on outstanding bench warrants.
Lanns, Christian: 22, 7633 Smith Road, Clinton, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Malaefou, June: 24, 7004 Meadow Park Ave., Baton Rouge, failure to appear in court on outstanding bench warrants.
Miller, Latonya: 35, 10535 Willow St., Clinton, theft.
Riddle, Raven: 27, 18733 Samuels Road, Zachary, theft, criminal trespassing.
Slaton, Marsha: 39, 13056 Plank Road, Zachary, failure to appear in court on outstanding bench warrants.
Smith, Bonnie: 40, 19940 Deer Creek Road, Zachary, theft.
Smith, James: 47, address unavailable, stalking, cyber stalking and improper telephone communications.
Williams, Kyle: 35, 18035 Judith Drive, Zachary, hit-and-run.
Wright, Junior: 37, 6013 E. Fairlane Court, Baton Rouge, failure to appear in court on outstanding bench warrants.