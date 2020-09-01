The following people were booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison or issued a summons by the Zachary Police Department on Aug. 20-27:
David Jones: 42; 1804 N. Harco Drive, Baton Rouge; simple burglary, theft, and resisting an officer
Cedrick Jenkins: 45; 11427 Stan Ave., Baton Rouge; theft
Brian Lindsay: 40; 5542 Rollins Road, Zachary; possession/distribution/manufacturing Schedule I drugs and possession of firearm with drugs
Courtney Whitfield: 30; 1251 N. Ardenwood Drive, Baton Rouge; failure to appear on outstanding bench warrants
Marvin Joseph: 42; 1444 Daniel Webster St., Baton Rouge; theft
Mary Lee Dorsey: 54; 7453 Bomer Drive, Baton Rouge; attempted armed robbery with firearm and second-degree aggravated battery
Mary Lee Dorsey: 54; 7453 Bomer Drive, Baton Rouge; attempted armed robbery with firearm, false imprisonment with a dangerous weapon and negligent injury
Garrett Brasseaux: 20; 2755 April St., Zachary; theft
Danielle Washington: 33; 7074 Richardson Loop, Jackson; possession of marijuana
Kendricka Wagner: 30; 2011 Eastwood Drive, Zachary; criminal mischief