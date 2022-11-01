Representatives from Inter-Club Council of Baker, Main Street Pilot Club, the Baker Rotary Club, Council 4085 of the Knights of Columbus, Ladies Auxiliary of Council 4085 Knights of Columbus, Baker Civic Pride, the Baker Chamber of Commerce, Beacon Civic and Social Organization, the Baker Lions Club, and other civic groups hosted a candidates forum Oct. 18 at the Baker Municipal Auditorium.
Baker civic groups sponsor a candidates forum
Community News Staff
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Shopping
Purchases made via links on our site may earn us an affiliate commission
View comments