The following people were booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison or issued a summons by the Zachary Police Department for March 28-April 17:
Anderson, Corey: 29, 14930 Libra Drive, Pride, theft.
Anderson, Marc: 32, 2114 McHugh Road, Zachary, failure to appear in court on outstanding bench warrants.
Armstead, Tyler: 24, 11313 La. 19, Wilson, bench warrants for Baker City Court.
Bass, Emmanuel: 20, 6201 Bert Kouns, Shreveport, aggravated burglary, theft.
Brazelton, Shayla: 28, 9151 Millwood Creek, Zachary, bench warrants for Baker City Court.
Brown, Casey: 36, 9115 Rathmoor Ave., Baker, theft, fugitive warrant from East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office.
Campbell, Kentrell: 31, 1737 Kaufman St., Baton Rouge, failure to appear in court on outstanding bench warrants.
Daniels, Krislyn: 23, 2730 Washington Ave., Baton Rouge, failure to return leased movable by false representation.
Davis, Stacey: 34, 3185 Quiet St., Jackson, theft, two counts of failure to appear in court on outstanding bench warrants.
Dawes, Sarah: 39, 1354 San Jauquin Drive, Baton Rouge, failure to appear in court on outstanding bench warrants.
Dawes, Sarah: 39, 1354 San Jauquin Drive, Baton Rouge, bench warrants for Baker City Court.
Dickinson, Jason: 43, 3434 Wingfield Drive, Baker, fugitive warrant from Zachary Police Department.
Dickinson, Jason: 43, 4133 Lee St., Zachary, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
Dunn, Joshua: 33, 11427 Tonawanda St., Port Allen, violation of protective orders.
Esminger, Paul: 25, 5834 Tennyson Drive, Baton Rouge, door to door soliciting.
George, Lachika: 28, 12346 Plymouth Drive, Baton Rouge, fugitive warrant from Zachary Police Department.
George, Lachika: 28, 12346 Plymouth Drive, Baton Rouge, theft.
Griffin, Tyran: 27, 6265 Payne Road, Ethel, theft.
Henderson, Joshua: 28, 2019 W. Azalea, Baker, affidavit warrants.
Hughes, Edward: 35, 3744 La. 966, Jackson, possession of Schedule II drugs, possession of marijuana, a fugitive warrant.
Johnson, Dimitry: 33, 2521 Fairfield Ave., Baton Rouge, improper taillamp, distribution/manufacturing Schedule II drugs, possession/distribution of Schedule II drugs.
Kenny, Jason: 26, 3012 Eaton St., Baton Rouge, bench warrants for Baker City Court.
Lemelle, Chanel: 35, 6593 Lakeridge Drive, Zachary, failure to appear in court on outstanding bench warrants.
Moore, Charleston: 21, 8860 Gov. Nichols Drive, Baton Rouge, possession with intent to distribute Schedule I, turning movements and required signals, illegal possession of firearm, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Neff, Jeffery: 32, 4163 Hidden Pass Drive, Zachary, fugitive warrant through Ascension Parish.
Price, Scott: 52, 3909 Country Drive, Bourg, nonconsensual disclosure of a private image.
Richardson, Jarel: 19, 361 Graywood Drive, Minden, aggravated burglary, theft.
Riddle, Raven: 27, 18733 Samuels, Zachary, theft, aggravated assault.
Riley, Gregory: 33, 511 Sinbad St., Baker, affidavit warrant.
Riley, Gregory: 33, 511 Sinbad St., Baker, felony distribution/possession with intent to distribute marijuana or synthetic cannabinoids.
Robinson, Harold: 32, 292 Ryan St., Morganza, bench warrants for Baker City Court.
Rowe, Fredrick: 45, 511 Sinbad St., Baker, bench warrants for Baker City Court, fugitive warrant from East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office.
Selders, Shanika: 39, 1233 Mount Pleasant Road, Zachary, theft.
Shores, Kenneth: 64, 4490 Gibbens Payne Ave., Baker, simple battery, possession of marijuana, bench warrant from Baker City Court.
Shropshire, Ashley: 19, 2706 Hollywood St., Baton Rouge, fugitive warrant through Baton Rouge Parish Police Department.
Thomas, Jamarcus: 24, 12248 Joe Louis Court, Baton Rouge, intent, production, manufacturing and distribution of cocaine.
Whitehead, Richard: 30, 1546 Lauderdale Wood Road, Kinder, fugitive warrant through East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office.
Whitehead, Richard: 30, 1546 Lauderdale Wood Road, Kinder, resisting arrest, improper taillamps, driving under suspension.
Williams, Corey: 19, 8809 Wyngate Blvd., Shreveport, theft of a firearm, aggravated burglary.
Williams, Timothy: 23, 19743 Deer Creek Drive, Zachary, two counts of failure to appear in court on outstanding bench warrants.
Williams, Timothy: 23, 19743 Deer Creek Drive, Zachary, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Wilson, Fitzgerald: 30, 19191 Pride Baywood Road, Greenwell Springs, fugitive warrant, possession with intent to distribute Schedule I.
Young, Jarred: 20, 19191 Greenwell Springs Road, Pride Baywood, drug paraphernalia, illegal carrying firearms, possession of stolen firearms, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, possession with intent to distribute cocaine, possession with intent to distribute meth, resisting an officer.