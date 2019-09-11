September is Buffalo Festival Month in Baker.
Events include:
Saturday: Buffalo Festival 5k Run
Sept. 15: Mr. & Mrs. Buffalo Festival Pageant
Sept. 20-22: 27th annual Baker Buffalo Festival, Baker City Park, 3325 Groom Road. Hours are 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. Friday, noon to 10 p.m Saturday and 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday.
Sept. 21: Buffalo Festival Parade
Sept. 21: King of the Wings Cook-off
Sept. 21: Car, Truck & Bike Show
Advance ticket sales for the festival are available at $20 a day. Present the card at the ticket box to receive a wrist band.
Entertainment includes N'Tune, the Mellow Band, Mr. Laidback, Buck List and Vince Hutchinson and The Heavy Storm Band. Carnival rides and vendors will be on hand.
“We are happy to have an amped up Buffalo Festival this year," Baker Mayor Darnell Waites said. "We have added our carnival rides back along with another additional day of fun filled activities, vendors and live music."
For information, contact Dianne Clay at (225) 778-0300.