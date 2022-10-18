Treat Street planned
The City of Baker and the Baker Police Department are holding the fourth annual Treat Street from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Oct. 31.
Area businesses are asked to join in a safe and secure environment for children to trick or treat during Halloween.
The event will be in the Martin Luther King Jr. Park (City Park), next to Baker City Hall, or, in case of rain, inside the Baker Municipal Center.
Off-duty police officers will set up their vehicles with trunks decorated around the walking trail of the park to pass out candy to the children of the community. Other participants will set up tents in designated areas around the park, passing out candy or trinkets of choice. No selling is allowed.
Little Dreamers Christian Academy ribbon-cutting
On Sept. 28, the Baker Chamber of Commerce welcomed the Little Dreamers Christian Academy as a new member.
The building at 4354 Harding St. will house the preschool program for Little Dreamers Christian Academy for 3- and 4-year-olds.
Michel Woods, president of the Baker Chamber of Commerce, as well as Baker Mayor Darnell Waites and Councilman Robert Young, welcomed owner Shalanda White-Caufman.
"My mom, Wanda White, started the child care business in 1998 and it was known as First Steps Academy located on Groom Road. She worked there for 18 years before she passed the torch on to her children. Our mission at Little Dreamers Academy is to put the unity in the community one family at a time," White-Caufman said.
Walk to fight against pancreatic cancer
The inaugural Elvin Howard Sr. Pancreatic Cancer Advocacy Foundation Inaugural 5K Run/1 Mile Walk is at 8 a.m. Nov. 19.
Free food, entertainment and resources will be on hand. Visit www.elvinhowardsrpcaf.org.
Trunk or Treat
Advantage Charter Academy's Trunk or Treat is 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Oct. 29.
The school, at 14740 Plank Road, Baker, will add a tailgate party and pop-up shop, free for all vendors. The Southern versus Jackson State football game will be shown on a big screen in the cafeteria, and food will be available for purchase. The free Trunk-or-Treat will start at the end of the football game.
To donate candy or other items, call (225) 317-0666.
Fight blight
A Spotlight on Blight community meeting will be hosted by Metro Councilwoman Chauna Banks. Session I is at 5:30 Oct. 27 at Restoration Christian Center, 2018 Main St., Baker. Session II is at 5:30 p.m. Nov. 8 at Shady Grove First Missionary Church, 16443 Plank Road, Baker.