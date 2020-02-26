The following people were booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison or issued a summons by the Zachary Police Department on Jan. 31 through Feb. 19:
Belt, Angela: 36, 23222 Pony Drive, Zachary, distributing/manufacturing Schedule II drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of Schedule II drugs.
Bradley, Victor: 29, 973 Meadow Glen Ave., Zachary, theft.
Browder, Brandon: 28, 9747 Olympic Ave., Baton Rouge, failure to appear in court on outstanding bench warrants.
Culberson, Shannon: 47, 3815 Eaton St., Baton Rouge, failure to appear in court on outstanding bench warrants.
Dorn, Matthew: 45, 2110 Greenfield Ave., Zachary, domestic abuse battery/child endangerment.
Drake, Henri: 27, 23711 Jim Price Road, Greenwell Springs, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Flowers, Daja: 27, 3720 Market St., Jackson, theft, first degree robbery, aggravated battery/gun.
Franklin, Kenny: 55, 4081 Shaffett Lane, Zachary, hit-and-run.
Garner Jr., Labin: 43, 5157 La. 19, Zachary, hit-and-run.
Green, Deondrae: 22, 9809 Deer Run Ave., Zachary, distributing/manufacturing Schedule IV drugs, possession of marijuana, possession of firearm with drugs, fugitive, license plate required, failure to register vehicle.
Green, George: 55, 4201 Florida St., Zachary, failure to appear in court on outstanding bench warrants.
Gustavo, Archila: 36, 2455 Weldwood, Drive, Baton Rouge, failure to appear in court on outstanding bench warrants.
Handy, Jarquin: 21, 2779 N. Lark St., Baton Rouge, assault/simple.
Hillard, James: 25, 459 New Rafe Meyer Road, Baton Rouge, resisting an officer, obstruction of justice, vagrancy, entering/remaining after forbidden.
Hodges, Tosha: 39, 7158 Hooper Road, Baton Rouge, failure to appear in court on outstanding bench warrants.
Humble, Thomas: 56, 4344 Hunters Point, Zachary, hit-and-run.
Jackson, Brandie: 30, 3720 Market St., Jackson, theft, first degree robbery, aggravated battery/gun.
Jackson, Walter: 39, 2238 Motel Lane, Jackson, robbery first degree, battery/aggravated gun, theft.
Jackson, Walter: 39, 3720 Market St., Jackson, theft, first degree robbery, aggravated battery/gun.
Johnson, Donquel: 21, 1135 Rosedale Drive, Port Allen, theft.
Keller, Devion: 26, 5231 Linden St., Baton Rouge, failure to appear in court on outstanding bench warrants.
Lantrip, Storm: 44, 289 La. 63, Slaughter, residential contractor fraud/penalties.
Matthews, Damecia: 22, 2007 W. Azalea St., Baker, failure to appear in court on outstanding bench warrants, fugitive from baker city court.
McAnn, Kayla: 28, 4110 Marshall St., Zachary, failure to appear in court on outstanding bench warrants.
McCalister, Atrinesha: 19, 10464 Roosevelt St., Clinton, theft, first degree robbery, aggravated battery/gun.
Richard, Larry:68, 9046 Dottie Le Road, Zachary, cruelty to animals, illegal use of a weapon.
Rogers, Lamarcus: 33, 10055 Lathers Lane, Slaughter, possession of marijuana.
Sanders, Trent: 28, 4521 Forty-second St., Zachary, remaining after forbidden.
Silva, Ella: 34, 7326 Quorum Drive, Baton Rouge, carnal knowledge of a juvenile, battery/sexual, indecent behavior with a juvenile.
Simmons, Eddie: 39, 4980 Lower Zachary Road, Zachary, failure to appear in court on outstanding bench warrants, domestic abuse battery/child endangerment warrant.
Simonson, Brandon: 21, 21361 Hayfield Drive, Zachary, criminal trespass.
Tillis, Briyakia: 26, 19 Dixon Lane, Greensburg, possession of marijuana, headlights required.
Turner, Brian: 25, 774 La. 1043, Greensburg, possession of Schedule II drugs, possession of Schedule IV drugs, sale/possession of legend drug.
Warren, Steven: 24, 5836 Fincastle Drive, Manasses, Virginia, criminal trespass.
Weber, Nicholas: 18, 3816 N. Main St., Zachary, possession of marijuana.
Williams, Austin: 23, 4802 Albert East Blvd., Zachary, fugitive from East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s office, failure to appear in court on outstanding bench warrants.
Williams, Darius: 28, 4932 Sterns St., Baton Rouge, failure to appear in court on outstanding bench warrants.
Williams, Kendrick: 28, 1950 Bradfield, Baton Rouge, failure to appear in court on outstanding bench warrants.
Wright, Reginald: 30, 11941 Kingston Drive, Baton Rouge, failure to appear in court on outstanding warrants.
Young, Edward: 48, 1800 Rosenwald Road, Baton Rouge, fugitive warrant out of Colorado, speed, driver's license required, false certificates.