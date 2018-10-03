Church to host Special Blessings respite
First Baptist Church Zachary is hosting a Special Blessings Nigh Out providing a break for parents of special needs children and a fun night out for adults with special needs. The event is from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday at the church's Family Life Center, 4200 Main St., Zachary. Volunteers and medical personnel will be on hand for the free event.
To attend or volunteer, call Charlotte Bergeron at (225) 719-3904 or email charlotte.bergeron@ymail.com.
Meet the candidates
The Zachary Men's Club is hosting a Meet the Candidates Forum at 6 p.m. Wednesday at 5746 Rollins Road.
Top citizen deadline approaching
Monday is the deadline to send nominations to the Rotary Club of Zachary for the 2018 Zachary Citizen of the Year. Visit theadvocate.com, click communities, then Zachary to find the story with contacts and information sought on nominees.
Honoring your pets
St. Patrick's Episcopal Church is holding its annual Blessing of the Pets from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Petsense, 5875 Main St., Zachary. Everyone is invited to bring their pet — live, photos or stuffed animals can be included. A pet bed will be raffled at 2 p.m.
Colors and cook-off
The Zachary Color Run, hosted by Northwestern Middle School, is 8 a.m. Oct. 27 at 1110 Americana Blvd., Zachary. Register by Oct. 12. The Lane Regional Medical Center annual Red Hot Chili Cook-off also will be held at the event. The run supports the Zachary High competition cheerleaders and the Northwestern Middle cheerleaders and Dazzlers. Visit Facebook for information.
Baker chamber awards
The Baker Chamber of Commerce will hold its awards banquet on Oct. 25. Networking and a silent auction will run from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., and the program starts at 7 p.m. The event is at the Baker Municipal Auditorium and features attorney Tony Clayton as speaker and radio personality Kerwin Fealing as master of ceremonies. Tickets are $30 and tables are $250.
Coming up
Oct. 12: Live at the Gazebo features David St. Romain Band
Oct. 26: Fall Art Crawl