Register to vote at library branches
The Registrar of Voters Office will recognize Voter Registration Week, Sept 24-28, with a registration drive.
People can register or update their registration online at www.geauxvote.com or in person at the Registrar of Voters office. Also, during the week, the registrar's office will visit parish library branches from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.
- On Sept. 25, registration will be available at the Central Branch Library, 11260 Joor Road and Zachary Branch Library, 1900 Church St.
- On Sept 27, registration will be available at Pride-Chaneyville Branch Library, 13600 Pride-Port Hudson Road and Greenwell Springs Road Regional Branch Library, 11300 Greenwell Springs Road.
- On Sept. 28, registration will be available at Baker Branch Library, 3501 Groom Road.
Applicants need to bring valid identification that establishes identity, age and residency. To vote in the Nov. 6 election, the last day to register in-person is Oct. 9 and online in Oct. 16.
Early voting is Oct. 23-20.
Coroner to speak
William "Beau" Clark, the East Baton Rouge Parish coroner, will speak at the Rotary Club of Baker's meeting at noon Sept. 18 at Lagniappe Restaurant, Baker. Anyone that would like to hear Clark can come for a $15 fee that includes lunch.
Jambalaya sale
Turning Point Dance Studio is holding a jambalaya plate sale to support its competition team from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at Zachary City Hall. Advance tickets are $8 and available at the studio or from a team member.
Ferns and veggies
The Baton Rouge Master Gardner Association will learn about ferns and fall vegetables at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 13 at the Zachary Branch of the East Baton Rouge Parish Library. The meeting is free and open to the public.
Buffalo Festival
On Saturday, the Buffalo Festival 5K run is planned for 7 a.m., starting at 3325 Groom Road. It will pass through several neighborhoods and end at Baker Park. Visit playyon.com/basa or call (225) 778-0300 for information.
The annual Buffalo Festival in the Park is Sept. 21-22.
Honoring your pets
St. Patrick's Episcopal Church is holding its annual Blessing of the Pets from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Oct. 6 at Petsense, 5875 Main St., Zachary. Everyone is invited to bring their pet — live, photos or stuffed animals can be included. A pet bed will be raffled at 2 p.m.
Skeet fundraiser
The Zachary Chamber of Commerce is hosting a skeet shoot at 1 p.m. Sept. 30 at Bridgeview Gun Club. Registration prices increase after Tuesday. Lunch is provided, but participants need to bring their own gun and shells. Visit the chamber's Facebook page for information and an entry form.
Hug Your People Memorial
Sept. 21 has been set as the date for the build out of the playground at the Hug Your People Memorial. This will be the building and installation of the equipment. The rubber surfacing and other construction will continue in the following weeks. Upon completion, a dedication will be scheduled.
Fried fish plates will be on sale on building day. Purchase tickets at Pretty Woman Boutique.
Art Crawl coming soon
The Regional Arts Council of Zachary will host its annual Fall Art Crawl on Oct. 26. The group is seeking sponsors and artists who want to sell at the event. Visit www.raczonline.org for information and forms. The deadline for artists to apply is Friday.