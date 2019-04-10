The following people were booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison by the Baker Police Department for March 21-28:
Allen, Timothy: 40, 4340 Winbush Drive, Baker, bench warrants for Baker City Court.
Augillard, Glenisha: 33, 13538 Lakeway Drive, Prairieville, bench warrants for Baker City Court.
Bayhi, Tori: 42, 17960 Will Ave., Zachary, theft, two East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office fugitive warrants.
Beals, Cenesha: 37, 3956 Groom Road, Baker, bench warrants for Baker City Court.
Beasley, Ellis: 33, 5663 Groom Road, Baker, fugitive warrant from East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office.
Costley Jr., John: 42, 1225 Robert St., Baton Rouge, bench warrants for Baker City Court.
Hayes, Destiny: 19, 3058 Juban Ave., Baton Rouge, vehicle license required, possession of marijuana, inspection tag required, owner to secure registration, driver's license must be on person.
Huggins, Jonathan: 28, 13511 Jackson Road, Zachary, bench warrants for Baker City Court.
Massey, Edgar: 47, address unavailable, bench warrants for Baker City Court.
Pate, Ennis: 28, 3530 Geronimo St., Baton Rouge, bench warrants for Baker City Court.
Poole, Nortrell: 20, 686 Monet Drive, Baton Rouge, possession of Schedule I narcotic.
Reed, Kevontae: 23, 2605 Evans Drive, Baker, bench warrants for Baker City Court.
Robinson, Jamie: 24, 4590 Winside Drive, Baker, aggravated assault with a firearm, disturbing the peace/offensive words.
Simmons, Jathnel: 25, 5225 Kimberlin Ave., Baker, possession of a firearm or carrying concealed weapon by conviction of certain felonies.