Rep. Garrett Graves visited several businesses and organizations in Zachary on Aug. 11.
At lunch, he met with the Prime Timers at First Baptist Church.
On Facebook, he said, “They came ready with lots of questions for us. We covered a lot of ground — topics ranged from WEP/GPO, border security, Comite Flood Control Project, crime and more.”
Graves also visited Zachary Fire Department Chief Danny Kimble and Zachary Mayor David Amrhein at the fire department.
“One of the main things we talked about was the infamous Windfall Elimination Penalty and the Government Pension Offset,” he said in a Facebook post.
On the same trip, he also visited Baker Range.