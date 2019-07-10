The following people were booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison or issued a summons by the Zachary Police Department between June 20 and June 27:
Brown, Derrick: 54, 6950 Woodland Drive, Zachary, failure to appear in court on outstanding bench warrants.
Butler, Rebecca: 30, 3420 La. 952, Jackson, resisting an officer, fugitive warrant, failure to appear in court on outstanding bench warrants.
Davis, Johnna: 20, 10521 Flentwood, Baton Rouge, theft.
Gray, Fredrick: 22, 5143 Old Slaughter Road, Zachary, felon in possession of a firearm.
Harrison, Deon: 60, 4276 Florida St., Zachary, simple battery.
Harrison, Timothy: 25, 12506 Kingston, Baton Rouge, failure to appear in court on outstanding bench warrants.
Manchester, Tori: 22, 12034 Pioneer Park, St. Francisville, theft.
Nunez, Ricardo: 42, 17660 S. Spur Lane, Baker, failure to appear in court on outstanding bench warrants, two fugitive warrants.
Shepperd, George: 58, 5850 La. 10, Jackson, theft, failure to appear in court on outstanding bench warrants.
Smith, Daniel: 56, 4754 Avenue G, Zachary, theft, damage to property.
Whitfield, Jimmy: 34, 4735 Avenue A, Zachary, possession of marijuana, disobeying a red light.