The following people were booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison or issued a summons by the Zachary Police Department from Oct. 11-18:
Abbott, Devin: 24, 9672 Deer Run Ave., Zachary, possession of Schedule II drugs, possession of Schedule IV drugs, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, contraband in a penal institution.
Augillard, Kevin: 23, 2244 Tecumseh St., Baton Rouge, monetary instrument abuse.
Barber, Devin: 20, 10490 Jarrason Road, Ethel, possession of marijuana, criminal trespassing.
Bell, Trey: 23, 6213 Dutton Ave., Baton Rouge, failure to appear in court on outstanding bench warrants.
Calhoun, Lee: 48, 7617 Pennhill Drive, Baton Rouge, failure to appear in court on outstanding bench warrants.
Carter, Trelen: 21, 8571 Muscadine St., St. Francisville, possession of marijuana.
Clark, Deidre: 21, 2182 Marianne Ave., Zachary, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Clay, Branden: 30, 3387 Ash St., Zachary, possession of Schedule I drugs, possession of Schedule II drugs, possession of Schedule IV drugs, possession of a firearm with drugs, illegal carrying of a weapon, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Clennon, Eric: 38, 8820 Greenwell Springs Road, Baton Rouge, failure to appear in court on outstanding bench warrants.
Collins, Chaka: 18, 665 Education St., Baton Rouge, disturbing the peace.
Cox, Antonio: 25, 16556 Stain Road, Baton Rouge, failure to appear in court on outstanding bench warrants.
Dickinson, Joseph: 37, 3434 Wingfield Ave., Baker, fugitive warrant through Baker City Court, theft, illegal possession of stolen things.
Duheart, Darla: 55, 2797 Cedar Ave., Baton Rouge, failure to appear in court on outstanding bench warrants.
Duheart, Darla: 55, 2797 Cedar Ave., Baton Rouge, two counts of theft, remaining after forbidden.
Espinoza, Alexander: 29, 10263 Blackwater Road, Central, possession of marijuana, resisting an officer, failure to yield, failure to signal, fugitive warrant.
Gallagher, Samantha: 38, 13534 Denham Road, Pride, possession of Schedule I drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Givens, Christion: 19, 12144 Fairview Way, St. Francisville, possession of marijuana.
Harris, Lionel: 60, 522 Lennox St., Zachary, domestic abuse warrant through Zachary Police Department.
Jenkins, Tammy: 31, 6397 Honey Locust Road, Zachary, improper supervision of a juvenile.
Johnson, Brian: 44, 4053 Bennett St., Zachary, theft, illegal possession of stolen things, simple burglary.
Kinchen, Joe: 20, 364 Grant St., Baker, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Lambert, Lionel: 34, 1707 Landry Drive, Baker, possession of marijuana.
Matthews, Dontrail: 26, 9922 Judson Court, Zachary, possession of marijuana, improper lane usage.
McAllister, Benjamin: 30, 9012 Arleen Ave., Zachary, remaining after forbidden.
Rodgriguez, Maricela: 26, 20111 Buckhorn Drive, Zachary, failure to appear in court on outstanding bench warrants.
Turner, Allen: 53, 2797 Cedar Ave., Baton Rouge, theft, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Turner, Allen: 53, 2797 Cedar Ave., Baton Rouge, theft.
Williams, Taranieka: 34, 4028 Morris St., Alexandria, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of Schedule II drugs.