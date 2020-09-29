Mayor Darnell Waites announced Sept. 23 that Johnay Hall has joined the Baker city government as a communications intern.
Hall is an alumni of Southern University and is a recent graduate from Purdue University’s Graduate Creative Writing program. While a student at Purdue, Hall worked as a member for the Purdue OWL’s Writing Lab, a section of the English department with the goal to help students better understand and improve writing habits.
During her three-year program, Hall was exposed to several different types of documents from students across various disciplines. Being a tutor allowed Hall to develop her skills with various documents, communicating and helping others present their thoughts effectively.
“Working with the city of Baker will help me to better appreciate and further my understanding of what goes into maintaining the place I call home. Being able to help with the changes going on in Baker by properly writing documents for the people and about the people is enlightening and worthwhile,” she said.