FASTLane After Hours Urgent Care and Occupational Clinic can now test depth perception through the stereo vision method, according to a news release.
Recognized as the standard for stereo depth perception testing, the test allows for easy administration and evaluation of both gross and fine stereo vision.
The stereo vision test for depth perception is broken down into three tests:
- The "house fly test" establishes the presence of gross stereopsis and fine depth perception.
- The "circle patterns" provide a finely graded sequence for critical testing.
- The "series of symbols," from which a forward-appearing one is selected testing for stereoscopic discrimination.
In addition to depth perception, there are other vision tests for occupational health, including monocular vision, corrected/uncorrected, field of vision and color vision.
The clinic is at 19900 Old Scenic Highway.
To schedule occupational medicine services, call Lane occupational medicine coordinator Liz Sagely at (225) 270-5821.