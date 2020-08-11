Another round of free testing
Baker has again partnered with Southeast Community Health Systems to provide free coronavirus testing.
Testing will be administered from 9 a.m. to noon Friday, Aug. 28 at the Miracle Place parking lot, 2080 Main St., Baker.
Registration packets will be available for pickup at City Hall and need to be completed and returned to City Hall by noon, Aug. 25. On-site registration will be available until 11 a.m. However, preregistration is highly encouraged.
Garbage bins not available because of virus
The City of Baker said that because of the coronavirus, the production of trash and recycling containers is facing a backlog. Also, shipping of new containers is delayed for 4 to 6 weeks due to reduced staffing.
Republic Services has been working with the vendor and shipping companies and estimates a 4-6 week delay in their receipt of new containers, a news release said.
Anyone who needs an update or a repair or replacement container should visit Baker's website at tinyurl.com/yyru4qqu and provide a name, address and information pertaining to the trash receptacle.